Fixes:

The Mage's Staff Strike card didn't ​make the Snowball roll.

Hint text still showed “Too many targets” when there were no clickable tiles.

Desert events can remove Burden cards.

English translation issue of Mage's Inlaid Gem.

Card Ferocious applied to the Golden Axe.

Stress Block + Emergency Dodge could sometimes pick a card already moved to the “Exhausted” pile.

With Rattan Whip, taking damage at the end of the turn could cause card loss.

Other Changes:

Enemies already stunned or frozen now show “…” as their intent instead.

Stun description updated.

Added “Fixed Reward” text to coin rewards in boss fights.

Special Thanks:

Huge thanks to our Discord friend Paradoxica for providing tons of valuable feedback!