16 September 2025 Build 19997304 Edited 16 September 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known

  • Vsynch can sometimes cause frame hitches/skips. We recommend that you turn it off, and turn on frame limiter instead

Bugfixes

  • Audio tweaks and updates

  • Fixed issues reported by playtesters where the ship's exterior remained invisible when moving between different areas

  • Made progression unlocks more stable

  • Patched up a bunch of holes in various levels

  • Fixed a bunch of VFX not having right placement

Design

  • Redistributed missions in regions to make early game more varied

  • It’s easier to pick up materia clouds with the ship

Changed files in this update

