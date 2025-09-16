Known
Vsynch can sometimes cause frame hitches/skips. We recommend that you turn it off, and turn on frame limiter instead
Bugfixes
Audio tweaks and updates
Fixed issues reported by playtesters where the ship's exterior remained invisible when moving between different areas
Made progression unlocks more stable
Patched up a bunch of holes in various levels
Fixed a bunch of VFX not having right placement
Design
Redistributed missions in regions to make early game more varied
It’s easier to pick up materia clouds with the ship
