Season 40 has come to an end. It was an anniversary season with extra rewards on the line, and the competition didn’t disappoint.

Now, let's see the winners, shall we?

Congratulations to all the winners.

Now, let's take a look at the rewards:

Top 50 on the DLC Leaderboard: Heavy Escavator Tiger skin

Top 10 on the non-DLC Leaderboard: Bulldozer Hot Rod skin

Crate Challenge – 22 Crates: Cosmic Shovel

TOP #5 in each leaderboards category: Gems & Glory DLC codes

📋 1.9.4 Changelog:

🔧 [fixed] Restored the ability to fast travel using pad,

🔧 [fixed] Workers will now empty all 4 sluicebox grates,

🔧 [fixed] You won't fall under map after staying AFK with map open on Waterfall Valley,

🔧 [fixed] You can see the dirt on the shovel on low settings,

🔧 [fixed] Added missing malfunction indicator for quad,

🔧 [fixed] Huge Excavator textures won't go missing anymore after reloading a save,

🔧 [fixed] Mouse cursor won't get in the way when rebinding your pad,

🔧 [fixed] Displaced roadsigns will now render correctly,

✏️ [changed] Mobile Washplant will display correct water consumption in shop,

✏️ [changed] Light system trailer won't use up fuel filter so fast now,

⏳ [Work in progress] DLC4

Wishlist Gold Mining Simulator 2!

Want more GMS content? Check out the last devlog

