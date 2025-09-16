 Skip to content
Major 16 September 2025 Build 19997218 Edited 16 September 2025 – 10:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Mode and Features

  • Zen Mode: Explore anomalies freely at your own pace with ambient music.

  • Crosshair Toggle: Option to enable or disable the crosshair for a more customized experience.

Changed files in this update

