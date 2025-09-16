 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19997215
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:


-New Rake 3D Model (Rake will randomly swap between his new and classic look)

-New Area: Abandoned Military Base (has no loot yet but is fun to fight rake in)

-Made powerlines in town have wires (WIP)

-Detailed lab locations more

-MP5 is now more obvious 

-Added New Desktop Wallpapers

-Detailed Empty sections of map

-Detailed sewer cave more

-New house out in swamp with loot

-Bloom is now significantly better and has been changed to a new system

-Post processing is now better

-Place where superstore used to be is now a military base

-Tree branches are now more animated


Fixes:


-Fixed Rake getting stuck on things 

-When thrown by rake if you are holding beartrap or cam it will be put away

-Optimized Drone & PC

-Fixed Issue where foxes ai wouldnt be destroyed on death

-Fixed issue with fox dying in beartrap


Known Issues:


-Sewer entrance has very small collision issue, will be fixed next update 

-Vsync doesnt apply unless you press apply


