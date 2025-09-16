Patch Notes:
-New Rake 3D Model (Rake will randomly swap between his new and classic look)
-New Area: Abandoned Military Base (has no loot yet but is fun to fight rake in)
-Made powerlines in town have wires (WIP)
-Detailed lab locations more
-MP5 is now more obvious
-Added New Desktop Wallpapers
-Detailed Empty sections of map
-Detailed sewer cave more
-New house out in swamp with loot
-Bloom is now significantly better and has been changed to a new system
-Post processing is now better
-Place where superstore used to be is now a military base
-Tree branches are now more animated
Fixes:
-Fixed Rake getting stuck on things
-When thrown by rake if you are holding beartrap or cam it will be put away
-Optimized Drone & PC
-Fixed Issue where foxes ai wouldnt be destroyed on death
-Fixed issue with fox dying in beartrap
Known Issues:
-Sewer entrance has very small collision issue, will be fixed next update
-Vsync doesnt apply unless you press apply
