You can now wrap seaweed around rice balls while holding a Nori Bag.
Bundles such as paper bags or rice ball packs can now be placed one item at a time while held.
You can now insert ingredients directly into rice balls while holding a tray filled with fillings.
Gameplay Improvements (Ver. 1.1.3)
