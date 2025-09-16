 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19997162 Edited 16 September 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added: Progress display during scene switching.
Fixed: Missing descriptions in the Teaching Library.
Fixed: Abnormal effect of [Spiritual Core].
Fixed: Unable to claim rewards when the Boss dies at the end of a round.
Optimized: Game save data is now stored at the end of each round.

