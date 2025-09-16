Added: Progress display during scene switching.
Fixed: Missing descriptions in the Teaching Library.
Fixed: Abnormal effect of [Spiritual Core].
Fixed: Unable to claim rewards when the Boss dies at the end of a round.
Optimized: Game save data is now stored at the end of each round.
v0.5.628 Bug Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3171451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update