Bookshop Simulator has released into early access. Enjoy playing the current full version of the game!



We apologize for the delay, and we thank our community for enduring the wait with us. We appreciate the support and understanding.



Join our Discord server to tell us what you think about the game! We are closely following and engaging with our community to make Bookshop Simulator the best game it can be!



Discord - https://discord.gg/MgyQGBGwRN

We began this project back in October 2024 after being laid off from our day jobs in the game industry. We love the job sim genre, and we wanted to make something in that genre that we would want to play. We have many more things we want to add to the game and we can't wait to see people playing it!

-Alex, Ian, and Zach