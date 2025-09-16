 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19997014 Edited 16 September 2025 – 09:32:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Thanks a ton to Bridgetmini for reporting the navigation issue on the Steam Deck touchscreen

  • Touchscreen navigation is now much smoother.
  • Dedicated jigsaw puzzle rotate button added (right-click for mouse, R1-L1 for Steam Deck/gamepad).
  • After multiple tests, it turns out my game engine can’t detect touch positions on Steam Deck’s touchscreen, so slide-based features like sliders and drag-and-drop jigsaw puzzles won’t work with it. I tested on other touchscreen devices, and they work fine, so this is definitely a limitation of the engine for Steam Deck. Sorry for the inconvenience.. for now, I recommend using a gamepad for drag-and-drop actions.

