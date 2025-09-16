- Touchscreen navigation is now much smoother.
- Dedicated jigsaw puzzle rotate button added (right-click for mouse, R1-L1 for Steam Deck/gamepad).
- After multiple tests, it turns out my game engine can’t detect touch positions on Steam Deck’s touchscreen, so slide-based features like sliders and drag-and-drop jigsaw puzzles won’t work with it. I tested on other touchscreen devices, and they work fine, so this is definitely a limitation of the engine for Steam Deck. Sorry for the inconvenience.. for now, I recommend using a gamepad for drag-and-drop actions.
Steam Deck touch screen fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks a ton to Bridgetmini for reporting the navigation issue on the Steam Deck touchscreen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3426091
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3426092
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update