Hey everyone! Another quick little hotfix today to address more issues reported by our lovely community!
Fixes
Fixed save backups not always being created correctly. 💾
Releasing the mouse button is no longer being detected as an additional input while crafting. 🖱️
Player no longer plays the no/disagree animation after finishing crafting. 👍
Photos and Mixtapes are unlocking correctly. 📸📼
Rivers now sound watery. 🌊
Unlocked recipes are now being shown when you make the initial craftable item. 📋
