17 September 2025 Build 19996916 Edited 17 September 2025 – 06:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Another quick little hotfix today to address more issues reported by our lovely community!

Fixes

  • Fixed save backups not always being created correctly. 💾

  • Releasing the mouse button is no longer being detected as an additional input while crafting. 🖱️

  • Player no longer plays the no/disagree animation after finishing crafting. 👍

  • Photos and Mixtapes are unlocking correctly. 📸📼

  • Rivers now sound watery. 🌊

  • Unlocked recipes are now being shown when you make the initial craftable item. 📋

