PixelTorque — Patch RTR 🚀
Highlights:
✨ New main menu with faster navigation
🛠️ General improvements and optimizations
🐞 Lots of bug fixes
🌐 Online player count now visible in the menu
Detailed Changes
Main Menu
Complete visual refresh
Added live online player count
Reduced load time by ~20%
General
Performance tweaks and stability upgrades
Improved controller responsiveness
Minor audio balancing
Bug Fixes
Fixed crash when opening settings
Resolved leaderboard refresh issue
Fixed UI overlap on low-DPI displays
Various text and localization fixes
❤️ Thanks for playing and supporting PixelTorque!
Made with love by IndieGameStudio.
Changed files in this update