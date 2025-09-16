 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19996822 Edited 16 September 2025 – 08:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PixelTorque — Patch RTR 🚀


Highlights:
✨ New main menu with faster navigation
🛠️ General improvements and optimizations
🐞 Lots of bug fixes
🌐 Online player count now visible in the menu

Detailed Changes

Main Menu

Complete visual refresh

Added live online player count

Reduced load time by ~20%

General

Performance tweaks and stability upgrades

Improved controller responsiveness

Minor audio balancing

Bug Fixes

Fixed crash when opening settings

Resolved leaderboard refresh issue

Fixed UI overlap on low-DPI displays

Various text and localization fixes

❤️ Thanks for playing and supporting PixelTorque!
Made with love by IndieGameStudio.

