PixelTorque — Patch RTR 🚀

Highlights:

✨ New main menu with faster navigation

🛠️ General improvements and optimizations

🐞 Lots of bug fixes

🌐 Online player count now visible in the menu



Detailed Changes



Main Menu



Complete visual refresh



Added live online player count



Reduced load time by ~20%



General



Performance tweaks and stability upgrades



Improved controller responsiveness



Minor audio balancing



Bug Fixes



Fixed crash when opening settings



Resolved leaderboard refresh issue



Fixed UI overlap on low-DPI displays



Various text and localization fixes



❤️ Thanks for playing and supporting PixelTorque!

Made with love by IndieGameStudio.