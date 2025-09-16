 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19996520 Edited 16 September 2025 – 08:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Today we’re releasing Performance Mode, which should help a lot in some cases.
It disables lights, shadows, damage texts, health bars, and other elements.
This should improve the game’s base performance, and we hope it makes a big difference for you.

In the coming days, we’ll be adding more improvements to Performance Mode, along with general fixes, addressing some serious performance issues with certain combinations.

We hope you enjoy this update and the ones to come. We’re working hard to deliver an even better experience every time.

  • Performance Mode: Added performance mode button to the pause menu

  • Chickens: Chickens were invisible at the start of the match

  • Chicken Selection: Crash when switching chickens

  • Sound Effects: Improved mixing of multiple sound effects

  • Events: Adjustments to chicken coops

  • Leaderboard: Daily ranking table enabled

  • Fusion Stars: Star repositions when moving too far away

  • Stone Wall Ability: Stone walls were pushing Bosses and Semi-Bosses

  • Enemies: Fixed visual bug with spitter puddles

  • Enemies: Incorrect health bar position fixed

  • Skull Semi-Boss: Adjustments made to Skull Semi-Boss

  • Map 1 Boss: Prince jumped and did not return

  • Map 5 Enemies: Fixed XP drop from robots

  • Map 6 Semi-Boss: Fixed shock damage from Atlas

  • Map 7: Fixed visual issue with sandstorm

  • Map 7 Semi-Boss: Added shadow to the sphinx

  • Map 7 Boss: Improved camera movement visuals

  • Map 8 Enemies: Enemies appearing as white squares fixed

  • Map 8 Enemies: Frog aura was hard to see, now adjusted

  • Map 8 Enemies: Fixed incorrect death behavior for purgatory tadpoles

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
  • Loading history…
