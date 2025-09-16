Hey everyone! Today we’re releasing Performance Mode, which should help a lot in some cases.

It disables lights, shadows, damage texts, health bars, and other elements.

This should improve the game’s base performance, and we hope it makes a big difference for you.

In the coming days, we’ll be adding more improvements to Performance Mode, along with general fixes, addressing some serious performance issues with certain combinations.

We hope you enjoy this update and the ones to come. We’re working hard to deliver an even better experience every time.

Performance Mode: Added performance mode button to the pause menu

Chickens: Chickens were invisible at the start of the match

Chicken Selection: Crash when switching chickens

Sound Effects: Improved mixing of multiple sound effects

Events: Adjustments to chicken coops

Leaderboard: Daily ranking table enabled

Fusion Stars: Star repositions when moving too far away

Stone Wall Ability: Stone walls were pushing Bosses and Semi-Bosses

Enemies: Fixed visual bug with spitter puddles

Enemies: Incorrect health bar position fixed

Skull Semi-Boss: Adjustments made to Skull Semi-Boss

Map 1 Boss: Prince jumped and did not return

Map 5 Enemies: Fixed XP drop from robots

Map 6 Semi-Boss: Fixed shock damage from Atlas

Map 7: Fixed visual issue with sandstorm

Map 7 Semi-Boss: Added shadow to the sphinx

Map 7 Boss: Improved camera movement visuals

Map 8 Enemies: Enemies appearing as white squares fixed

Map 8 Enemies: Frog aura was hard to see, now adjusted

Map 8 Enemies: Fixed incorrect death behavior for purgatory tadpoles

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!