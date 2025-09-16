Hey everyone! Today we’re releasing Performance Mode, which should help a lot in some cases.
It disables lights, shadows, damage texts, health bars, and other elements.
This should improve the game’s base performance, and we hope it makes a big difference for you.
In the coming days, we’ll be adding more improvements to Performance Mode, along with general fixes, addressing some serious performance issues with certain combinations.
We hope you enjoy this update and the ones to come. We’re working hard to deliver an even better experience every time.
Performance Mode: Added performance mode button to the pause menu
Chickens: Chickens were invisible at the start of the match
Chicken Selection: Crash when switching chickens
Sound Effects: Improved mixing of multiple sound effects
Events: Adjustments to chicken coops
Leaderboard: Daily ranking table enabled
Fusion Stars: Star repositions when moving too far away
Stone Wall Ability: Stone walls were pushing Bosses and Semi-Bosses
Enemies: Fixed visual bug with spitter puddles
Enemies: Incorrect health bar position fixed
Skull Semi-Boss: Adjustments made to Skull Semi-Boss
Map 1 Boss: Prince jumped and did not return
Map 5 Enemies: Fixed XP drop from robots
Map 6 Semi-Boss: Fixed shock damage from Atlas
Map 7: Fixed visual issue with sandstorm
Map 7 Semi-Boss: Added shadow to the sphinx
Map 7 Boss: Improved camera movement visuals
Map 8 Enemies: Enemies appearing as white squares fixed
Map 8 Enemies: Frog aura was hard to see, now adjusted
Map 8 Enemies: Fixed incorrect death behavior for purgatory tadpoles
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update