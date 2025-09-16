 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19996496 Edited 16 September 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed results not submitting to leaderboards
  • Rendering performance improvements
  • Updated to Unity Engine 6.0
  • Added Direct3D12 graphics API support
  • Added Vulkan graphics API support (can be selected when launching the game)
  • Added "Sprint Toggle" setting
  • Made gas puddles not disappear if they're not on fire
  • Made Shovel break doors
  • Added goggles to the prison seller
  • Changed default point keybind from [H] to [Middle Mouse Button]
  • Changed default dance/emote keybind from [Y] to [T]
  • Changed default gamepad crouch keybind from [Button South] to [Right Stick Press]
  • Changed default gamepad emote keybind from [Right Stick Press] to [Button South]

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1745681
Linux Depot 1745682
