- Fixed results not submitting to leaderboards
- Rendering performance improvements
- Updated to Unity Engine 6.0
- Added Direct3D12 graphics API support
- Added Vulkan graphics API support (can be selected when launching the game)
- Added "Sprint Toggle" setting
- Made gas puddles not disappear if they're not on fire
- Made Shovel break doors
- Added goggles to the prison seller
- Changed default point keybind from [H] to [Middle Mouse Button]
- Changed default dance/emote keybind from [Y] to [T]
- Changed default gamepad crouch keybind from [Button South] to [Right Stick Press]
- Changed default gamepad emote keybind from [Right Stick Press] to [Button South]
