Bug Fixes

Controls

Following the latest patch, players were unable to fully replicate the intended behaviour of 'Classic Controls'. To fix this, we are reintroducing the 'Classic Controls' option, which gives players the ability to control their army as in classic RTS games of this era, while still allowing them to rebind keybindings to their liking.

Re-added 'Classic Controls' option to the user settings

Improved minimap interactions with the 'Classic Controls' option enabled



Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Neutral Buildings are marked with the opponent’s Player Color on the minimap after the player loads into a match.



UI

Fixed an issue where player profile statistics would stop being updated after a lot of matches had been played

Fixed an issue with Player Avatars defaulting to the “Field Scout” icon after creating a lobby or playing a match/campaign mission

Fixed an issue in Custom Lobby where options selected would be preserved after rejoining the lobby. Options are now set based on the options that are free when entering a lobby (Team, Player Color, Slot)

Fixed an issue where players could not switch to observing bots in Custom Games

