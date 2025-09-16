 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19996395
Update notes via Steam Community

Given some user's feedback in this version I introduced some new settings:

  • Invert axis option (horizontal and vertical) for both gamepad and mouse

  • Experimental input mapping (only for keyboard and mouse)

In the meantime One Last Toast got enough reviews to get the summary score next to the title. Which is a great milestone for this project! A big big Thank You to everyone who took a moment to leave a review. It means the world to me.

I am currently planning the next update where I'd like to introduce some little extra content. Keep an eye on this page. 🍷

