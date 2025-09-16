Given some user's feedback in this version I introduced some new settings:

Invert axis option (horizontal and vertical) for both gamepad and mouse

Experimental input mapping (only for keyboard and mouse)





In the meantime One Last Toast got enough reviews to get the summary score next to the title. Which is a great milestone for this project! A big big Thank You to everyone who took a moment to leave a review. It means the world to me.

I am currently planning the next update where I'd like to introduce some little extra content. Keep an eye on this page. 🍷