ver 1.1.0

If you haven't played the game on release day - you're good to go, game is patched and ready to play.

If you have and already have some savefiles that you want to keep, keep reading.

To restore your savefile from 15/9/2025 follow these 3 steps:

1.

go to saves folder:

C:\\Users\\your_user_name\\AppData\\Local\\daymare_town

2.

change your latest savefile (with highest number) to:

from:

dmt_1.old

to:

dmt_save_1.sav

3.

and your latest inventory save file:

from:

dmt_1.oldi

to:

dmt_save_1.inv

Done.

Now:

If your highest savefile number isn't 1, change the names to 1 anyway.

You have to have savefile with number 1 in it.

If you want to preserve more saves:

rename them as 2, 3, 4 and so on in a sequence.

You can't have for example:

dmt_save_1.sav

dmt_save_3.sav

without

dmt_save_2.sav

You're all set.

Explanation of what happened:

Old demo files from 2024 were interfering with the file game system.

Now the game renames them to .old and .oldi and puts them aside and the game creates brand new batch of savefiles with different names.