"Special thanks to our wonderful community for sharing their thoughts and feedback! Your input is invaluable in helping us refine and improve the gameplay experience. We're thrilled to announce that your voices have been heard - we've fixed the fort saving issue, allowing you to enjoy your hard-earned blocks whenever you return!

We couldn't do this without you. Keep talking, keep playing, and get ready for more exciting updates from"

- Maria (she reached her message token limit lol)