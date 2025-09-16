"Special thanks to our wonderful community for sharing their thoughts and feedback! Your input is invaluable in helping us refine and improve the gameplay experience. We're thrilled to announce that your voices have been heard - we've fixed the fort saving issue, allowing you to enjoy your hard-earned blocks whenever you return!
We couldn't do this without you. Keep talking, keep playing, and get ready for more exciting updates from"
- Maria (she reached her message token limit lol)
The fort now properly saves when exiting and loading the game!
Surprisingly easier than expected to add in - just had to fix a major bug with special tiles breaking.
Was supposed to atleast give you blocks back before, but at some point I moved the save point to be before it even gave you the blocks :facepalm:.
Unfortunately, the way of saving it is not best practice, as it saves each tile as an individual JSON file. For our scale, this is fine. Trust me I checked, all the other methods of saving it as a single file don't work (strange errors), or are just too much voodoo. Works perfectly fine - just hurts performance and storage a little more than it should (which, to be fair, isn't even much in the first place).
Changed files in this update