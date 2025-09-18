Ver 3.12.70 Manifestation: Weapon Tempering
Update notes via Steam Community
・Today's Item up during the campaign!
・Starting Sept. 22, log in for a white key every Monday!
・Get 5 pieces of cat equipment based on the winners of the Design Campaign!
Ver 3.12.70 Update
◆Encounters
・New character Nina is available
◆Manifestation: Weapon Tempering
Added a new enhancement event for the characters and classes listed below.
・Anabel (Paladin)
Check the in-game notices for more information.
