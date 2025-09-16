 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19996174
Update notes via Steam Community

Bosses

  • Fixed a bug that caused bosses to deal excessive damage to player-built structures.

  • Drowned Cook's spinning bones now properly disappear when the encounter ends.

  • Skeleton Overlord now correctly uses all of his abilities.

  • Bosses now drop 2-3 legendary and 1-2 rare items.

Skills

  • New skill for mage builds: Flame Shield (dropped by 2-star Drowned Mages).

  • Multi-Shot: Damage and on-hit multiplier reduced. New: each unique enemy hit increases the damage of the next Multi-Shot.
    Despite its name, Multi-Shot was most effective at short-range single-target damage and triggering on-hit effects. This change makes the skill more balanced and versatile.

  • All arrows now fly for 1 second, reducing their maximum range from 32 to 20–24 units (depending on type).
    Still long enough for combat, but less likely to pull unwanted enemies with stray arrows.

Glyphs

  • Glyph of Turtle's Wisdom: Tension now also reduces damage taken.

  • Bear Might: redesigned for melee builds.

Items

  • You can now compare items (hold Left Shift).
    Note: this system currently doesn't do a good job of comparing weapons.

  • Set bonuses no longer require items to be upgraded.

  • Legendary rings now empower specific glyphs.

  • First skill-specific legendary affix: Suppressive Fire (can roll on medium armor). Increases the number of arrows fired by Multi-Shot.

  • All cloaks now increase maximum health when upgraded to Legendary quality. Already-upgraded cloaks automatically gain this effect.

  • Amplification effect reduced, but now also applies to the rare (blue) affix on the item.

  • Legendary affix Mortal Wounds is now correctly treated as a kill, granting experience and triggering on-kill effects.

Enemies

  • Reduced damage scaling for higher-level enemies.

  • Enemy climbing abilities now roughly match the player's.

  • Summoned enemies no longer drop loot or grant experience.

  • Low-level enemies now grant less experience, scaling down to zero if the level difference is 10 or more.

Misc

  • Spellforge now offers new enchants for Chest, Cloak, and Rings.

  • Packing Table now correctly increases maximum stack size in the Stash by 50% (additive on top of the default 200%).

  • Rain decay reduced.

  • Excess critical chance is no longer converted into critical damage.

  • Fixed a bug that caused basic attacks to restore health or mana multiple times per attack.

  • Stash now has a sort button. Sorting and stacking are now limited to the current page.

  • Whiteshard Salt now properly increases Soup duration.

  • Fixed a bug that caused equipped items dropped on death to expire.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Agility to increase Wand damage.
    Side note: Intellect has never increased Wand damage - neither before this patch nor after.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2896382
