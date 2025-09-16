0.1.4.3版本修正
修正
1. 修正0.1.4.2版本錯誤，並優化玩家行為模式。
2. 修正部分錯誤。
3. 降低B-2、B-3關卡難度。
4. 修正路口錯誤。
5. 刪除園丁的毒花。
6. 加強B2指引。
7. 修正白雪立繪模糊。
8. 修正新手教學及大廳文本錯誤。
9. 優化新手引導。
10. 修正Discord網址。
11. 修正第四階段衝刺特效過於閃亮的問題。
12. 修正大廳Lobby UI大小問題。
13. 降低並修正BX-1難度。
14. 修正園丁待機動畫。
15. 移除破碎衛兵及園丁的一般攻擊範圍紅框。
16. 修正大廳部分音效過大的問題。
0.1.4.3版本修正
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update