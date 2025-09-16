Developer’s Note

As mentioned in the previous announcement, we are prioritizing improvements to early-game pacing and melee weapon usability.

In this patch, we increased the average attack speed and projectile speed of Wands and Staves to improve early-game pacing. We also slightly increased the damage of three types of wands.

For melee weapons, until the improvement work is complete, they will not appear in loot chests and can only be obtained from shops.

Please feel free to share your feedback and suggestions on LootMage’s Discord, X, or Steam Community.

With your feedback and the developer’s dedication, LootMage will continue to evolve into a more polished game.