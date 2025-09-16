Fixed an issue where shop items were incorrectly sold at a multiplied price from the previous run.
Some shop item prices have been adjusted.
For a certain period of time, melee weapons will not appear in weapon loot chests. (However, they can still be purchased from shops.)
The base attack speed and projectile speed of Wands and Staves have been increased.
Contact damage is disabled during enemy summoning. During this time, the player will not take melee damage from enemies, and enemies will not attack the player. However, the player’s attacks will still apply normally to enemies.
Some weapon item options have been adjusted:
Lapis Wand: Damage 10 → 12
Verdant Branch: Damage 10 → 12
Priest’s Wand: Damage 10 → 12
Developer’s Note
As mentioned in the previous announcement, we are prioritizing improvements to early-game pacing and melee weapon usability.
In this patch, we increased the average attack speed and projectile speed of Wands and Staves to improve early-game pacing. We also slightly increased the damage of three types of wands.
For melee weapons, until the improvement work is complete, they will not appear in loot chests and can only be obtained from shops.
Please feel free to share your feedback and suggestions on LootMage’s Discord, X, or Steam Community.
With your feedback and the developer’s dedication, LootMage will continue to evolve into a more polished game.
Changed files in this update