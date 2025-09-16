Update Announcement:

1. Optimized some hero animations

2. Optimized some hero images

3. Optimized the God and Demon Trial (Dark) scene map

4. Optimized the specialty transport settlement page

5. Adjusted the newbie's seven-day sign-in rewards (hero reward on the second day, special weapon reward on the seventh day)

Veteran players will receive compensation for any discrepancies

6. All services will be interconnected, including market, server chat, and group dungeons

--------------------

Server Merger Notice (S15-S18 merged into CS5):

Merge Time: September 17th, 2:00 PM

1. All players' main bases will be randomly re-assigned (one custom relocation order will be issued, and the relocation cooldown will be reset)

2. All Occupied mining sites (and immediately settle unearned resources based on the remaining time)

3. Reset all occupied cities for all alliances (and immediately settle unearned resources based on the remaining time)

4. Alliance partnerships and initial occupations will not be reset

5. Delete all player camps (and refund camp construction resources)

6. Delete all alliance camps and giant catapults (and refund alliance resources)

7. Issue 3000 stamina + 100 portal cooling stones and 300 quick healing kits to restart the game

8. The first clear of the Gods and Demons Trial Hall of Fame will be reset, requiring players to re-clear the Hall of Fame

9. After the merge, the red circle for relocation will be reset; players will need to re-clear the levels to reduce the red circle step by step

10. The city protection time will not be reset; the protection time of the oldest zone will be used for calculation.