16 September 2025 Build 19996060 Edited 16 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I had developed an item.

If you are interested, you can try item exploration.

A hint footage regarding the item effect has published in the external web site.

Check out the link below.

https://youtube.com/shorts/KgFaS2ayhS4

Notes:

This update is for full version only.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3295161
