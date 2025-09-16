 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19996052 Edited 16 September 2025 – 07:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Everyone, this is GM OceanSunfish

A while ago the Hades Relic Package was sent out into the shop and contained incorrect content as it was supposed to contain weapons but instead gears were delivered instead.

Please be noted that as told last time, users are given the opportunity to exchange the package content to it's correct items.

With that said, the initial sending of the items will be sent out this maintenance (Sept 16, 2025)

For those who have sent in inquiries or directly messaged me over at the official Discord, please do ensure that you have sent in your in-game names as to have the items corrected.

and of course, as per the previous post, you are also free to keep the Gears instead of exchanging them.

If you still wish to exchange the items or you have not received your package after this maintenance, please do contact me over at Discord or file a ticket with the title [Hades Relic Package] as we will be doing another batch one final time on the next scheduled bi-weekly maintenance.

Thank you for your continued playing of Combat Arms The Classic, and have a nice day.

