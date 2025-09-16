- Added cobalt ring and necklace to adventure. They have a new set bonus, which reduces mp cost of your skills.
- Changed the set bonus from blazing equip from int to fire as that makes more sense for a blazing set and is more future proof. As that has a higher bonus as int and this along with the exp increase of z16 buffs Pyros quite a bit, I increased the fire resistance of z16 enemies a bit.
- Fixed a few more, mostly challenge related bugs.
Changes for Version 4.46.1590 (2025-09-16)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update