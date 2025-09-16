 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19995893 Edited 16 September 2025 – 07:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
- Added cobalt ring and necklace to adventure. They have a new set bonus, which reduces mp cost of your skills.
- Changed the set bonus from blazing equip from int to fire as that makes more sense for a blazing set and is more future proof. As that has a higher bonus as int and this along with the exp increase of z16 buffs Pyros quite a bit, I increased the fire resistance of z16 enemies a bit.
- Fixed a few more, mostly challenge related bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
Linux Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
macOS Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
