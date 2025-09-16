 Skip to content
Major 16 September 2025 Build 19995782 Edited 16 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Colonists,

Today we have an exciting release to share with you all, with the introduction of the New Starter Zone: Setesh. Setesh replaces the old Thule area that serves as the initial tutorial area for Entropia Universe - you can read in more details about some of the new content and features on Setesh in our previous post here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3642750/view/497205828189683736?l=english
In addition to this, we also have done a pass on the Ashi and Orthos Oil Rigs to increase opportunity and incentivise PvP, you can read more about this here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3642750/view/497205828189683916?l=english
And lastly, we have a number of small quality of life changes that you can read more about in this post:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3642750/view/503961862016074048?l=english

19.0.0 Release Notes

New Features

  • New beginner experience set on the moon Setesh (replaces Thule)

    • A lush landscape centered around the bustling frontier city Port Cabrakan

      • New NPC behavior, enabling schedules, movement and reactions to make locations from now on feel more alive 

      • New Creatures and Codex entries

        • Altaik

        • Robot Commando

        • Setesh variants of existing creatures

    • Plenty of new missions introducing the game mechanics and lore, go to Security Chief Harkov to start!

      • New exciting mission rewards for all players (note some items will not be available for people who have played through Thule)

    • Secrets and side missions to help connect to future content

    • Various QoL fixes (details below) to help new players get into the game easier and also alleviate annoyances



Changes

  • Ashi Oil Rig

    • Ground & flying vehicles allowed in surrounding area (zone on the map); still blocked near the rig

    • Oil output increased

    • Pets not allowed in the surrounding area

    • Creatures cannot be trained into the surrounding area

  • Orthos Oil Rig

    • Rig reactivated; same rules as Ashi with lower rewards

    • Removed robot spawns on the rig area

    • Creatures cannot be trained into the rig area


  • The Gauntlet

    • The instance has been temporarily disabled

    • The Vivo S10 reward has been moved to the mission chain in Setesh


Fixes

  • Creatures that are set to be instantly looted when killed are now looted even if the player is dead when the creature dies


Known Issues

  • Performance on Setesh, specifically Port Cabrakan and Outpost Bacab is not optimal and we are planning a second pass.




AI System Updates:

  • Mission System Enhancements:

    • Introduced "hand-in" missions, allowing NPCs to request specific items in exchange for rewards.

    • New daily mission givers, Trader Joel (Cabrakan) and Trader Joanna (Camp Icarus), have been implemented, offering item-for-reward missions.

    • Addressed and resolved an issue where NPCs occasionally experienced "tiredness" when attempting to initiate missions, leading to improved mission initiation reliability.

  • Memory and AI Model Improvements:

    • The NPC memory system has undergone a significant rework, enhancing its efficiency in retaining information over time. This update facilitates the development of more comprehensive and enduring NPC memories regarding user interactions.

    • Underlying AI models have been upgraded for improved performance and capabilities.

User Interface (UI) Updates:

  • Action Bar:

    • Drag-and-drop no longer requires being in edit mode.

    • Action bars can now be individually locked/unlocked to avoid accidental dragging while not in edit mode.

  • Message Center:

    • The Message Center window has received a comprehensive overhaul.

    • Addressed various minor bugs, including incorrect icon rendering, deactivated tutorials displaying pages, and improper display of bid entries (incorrect backgrounds and placement).

  • User List:

    • Resolved a bug preventing the display of offline timers for users.

    • The visual presentation of the User List window has been consolidated for a cleaner appearance.

  • Texturizer Tool:

    • Corrected an issue where items in the Texturizer Tool window did not rotate and zoom accurately in the preview.

  • Chat System:

    • Chat colors have been restored to their pre-UI update palette.

  • Quest Tracker:

    • A soft background has been added behind the text in the Quest Tracker to enhance readability.

  • Options Menu:

    • A new "MISC" option, previously exclusive to the client launcher settings, is now directly accessible within the in-game Options menu, this for example includes language and connection settings.

    • Dropdown menus within the Options with a significant number of entries now provide increased visual space to facilitate scrolling.

  • Known Issues:

    • Friend Requests is not working properly in the Message Center - this will be patched 


Vehicle Updates:

  • Place and Enter action:

    • A new vehicle action that spawns the vehicle at the player’s position and automatically enters the vehicle.

    • Accessed through the inventory or by using a vehicle in the hot bar.

  • Recall Changes:

    • The recall action now returns the vehicle to inventory while on the same planet.

    • Added a new recall action that forces all vehicles to planet storage.

  • Automatic recall:

    • A new option for automatically recalling vehicles to the inventory when they are far away.

    • The distance is configurable by the player.

  • Automatic re-equip:

    • If a tool was equipped while entering a vehicle it will be re-equipped upon exiting the vehicle.

    • This is disabled in PvP

  • Map:

    • Nearby owned vehicles now appear as a floating marker


