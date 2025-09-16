Greetings Colonists,

Today we have an exciting release to share with you all, with the introduction of the New Starter Zone: Setesh. Setesh replaces the old Thule area that serves as the initial tutorial area for Entropia Universe - you can read in more details about some of the new content and features on Setesh in our previous post here:

19.0.0 Release Notes

In addition to this, we also have done a pass on the Ashi and Orthos Oil Rigs to increase opportunity and incentivise PvP, you can read more about this here:And lastly, we have a number of small quality of life changes that you can read more about in this post:

New Features

New beginner experience set on the moon Setesh (replaces Thule) A lush landscape centered around the bustling frontier city Port Cabrakan New NPC behavior, enabling schedules, movement and reactions to make locations from now on feel more alive New Creatures and Codex entries Altaik Robot Commando Setesh variants of existing creatures Plenty of new missions introducing the game mechanics and lore, go to Security Chief Harkov to start! New exciting mission rewards for all players (note some items will not be available for people who have played through Thule) Secrets and side missions to help connect to future content Various QoL fixes (details below) to help new players get into the game easier and also alleviate annoyances







Changes

Ashi Oil Rig Ground & flying vehicles allowed in surrounding area (zone on the map); still blocked near the rig Oil output increased Pets not allowed in the surrounding area Creatures cannot be trained into the surrounding area





Orthos Oil Rig Rig reactivated; same rules as Ashi with lower rewards Removed robot spawns on the rig area Creatures cannot be trained into the rig area







The Gauntlet The instance has been temporarily disabled The Vivo S10 reward has been moved to the mission chain in Setesh







Fixes

Creatures that are set to be instantly looted when killed are now looted even if the player is dead when the creature dies





Known Issues

Performance on Setesh, specifically Port Cabrakan and Outpost Bacab is not optimal and we are planning a second pass.







AI System Updates:

Mission System Enhancements: Introduced "hand-in" missions, allowing NPCs to request specific items in exchange for rewards. New daily mission givers, Trader Joel (Cabrakan) and Trader Joanna (Camp Icarus), have been implemented, offering item-for-reward missions. Addressed and resolved an issue where NPCs occasionally experienced "tiredness" when attempting to initiate missions, leading to improved mission initiation reliability.

Memory and AI Model Improvements: The NPC memory system has undergone a significant rework, enhancing its efficiency in retaining information over time. This update facilitates the development of more comprehensive and enduring NPC memories regarding user interactions. Underlying AI models have been upgraded for improved performance and capabilities.



User Interface (UI) Updates:

Action Bar: Drag-and-drop no longer requires being in edit mode. Action bars can now be individually locked/unlocked to avoid accidental dragging while not in edit mode.

Message Center: The Message Center window has received a comprehensive overhaul. Addressed various minor bugs, including incorrect icon rendering, deactivated tutorials displaying pages, and improper display of bid entries (incorrect backgrounds and placement).

User List: Resolved a bug preventing the display of offline timers for users. The visual presentation of the User List window has been consolidated for a cleaner appearance.

Texturizer Tool: Corrected an issue where items in the Texturizer Tool window did not rotate and zoom accurately in the preview.

Chat System: Chat colors have been restored to their pre-UI update palette.

Quest Tracker: A soft background has been added behind the text in the Quest Tracker to enhance readability.

Options Menu: A new "MISC" option, previously exclusive to the client launcher settings, is now directly accessible within the in-game Options menu, this for example includes language and connection settings. Dropdown menus within the Options with a significant number of entries now provide increased visual space to facilitate scrolling.

Known Issues: Friend Requests is not working properly in the Message Center - this will be patched







Vehicle Updates:

Place and Enter action: A new vehicle action that spawns the vehicle at the player’s position and automatically enters the vehicle. Accessed through the inventory or by using a vehicle in the hot bar.

Recall Changes: The recall action now returns the vehicle to inventory while on the same planet. Added a new recall action that forces all vehicles to planet storage.

Automatic recall: A new option for automatically recalling vehicles to the inventory when they are far away. The distance is configurable by the player.

Automatic re-equip: If a tool was equipped while entering a vehicle it will be re-equipped upon exiting the vehicle. This is disabled in PvP

Map: Nearby owned vehicles now appear as a floating marker





