16 September 2025 Build 19995753 Edited 16 September 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
bugfix: more improvements to animation transitions
change: armor now reduces knockbacks more effectively
change: weight reduces dash intensity
change: heavy punch no longer gives the player free infinite dash
change: heavy attack transition happens now directly when button is held down for a while
bugfix: general animation improvements
bugfix: flight no longer stacks with attack dashes
bugfix: apocalypses eyes no longer stay floating after he dies
bugfix: edge case where sometimes knockback would not complete after the entity had died
change: heavy attack hitstop increased by 1 second
bugfix: ronnie attack alerts now are timed properly

