bugfix: more improvements to animation transitions

change: armor now reduces knockbacks more effectively

change: weight reduces dash intensity

change: heavy punch no longer gives the player free infinite dash

change: heavy attack transition happens now directly when button is held down for a while

bugfix: general animation improvements

bugfix: flight no longer stacks with attack dashes

bugfix: apocalypses eyes no longer stay floating after he dies

bugfix: edge case where sometimes knockback would not complete after the entity had died

change: heavy attack hitstop increased by 1 second

bugfix: ronnie attack alerts now are timed properly