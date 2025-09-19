Good morning, players!

Thank you all for your long-term support. The game is now available with a 12% launch discount.

The game's world structure is largely similar to the previous two titles. The story revolves around the causality of time and space cycles. While retaining the combat framework of the series, we have added a wealth of weapons and cloak equipment to enhance exploration and combat. Additionally, we have iteratively improved the graphics, combat, and exploration experience based on the original foundation. By defeating different final bosses, you can trigger different endings and also obtain their weapons and equipment, giving the game stronger replay value for multiple playthroughs. A single playthrough takes about 6 hours, while exploring all endings and achievements takes about 10 hours. Due to the spacetime cycle theme, the game features many bosses from the previous two games, but we have created new animations and modules for their skills and experience.

Players familiar with the series will find this game easier to pick up and can treat it as a large DLC for each other. This title can also still be played entirely on its own.