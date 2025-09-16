“VTBattle: It’s Not About Subscribers—Decide It with Strength!”
Card Pack Vol. 9: Omochi Chronicle (おもちクロニクル)
This video is permitted to be played during VTBattle streams and videos.
No prior contact or credit is required, though a heads-up would make us happy.
Please refrain from redistributing or re-uploading the video or music.
[VTuber on the Package Art]
Suzuno
X: https://x.com/suzuno_3
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVwYCJIcKru_15r-CPGveXg
[New Type: “Chaos Edge”]
Chaos Edge is a gambler-style Attacker!
Heavy Attacks hit even harder than the Attacker type, while Medium Attacks deal almost zero damage.
Ultimate damage changes based on a dice roll—get lucky and you can out-damage a standard Attacker!
[New Skills Added]
“Omochi Cannon”: Fixed-damage attack with a chance to inflict Paralysis if luck is on your side.
“Passion for Your Oshi”: Triggers when a specified character card is placed in Slot 1.
“Deadly Poison”: Poisons both sides.
■Other Fixes・Updated the SSR image for Shiruba Anita.
・Unlocked Aoi Inogami’s ending.
・You can now always pull the card pack for the character set as your protagonist.
※Note: For original characters and hidden characters, all pulls remain random.
[VTubers Included in Vol. 9]
Mashiro Noroi
Suzuno
Cafua Frawlatte
Masaki Suzuka
Sphilli
Luu=Lie
Satan the Devil
Nanaminenana
Sanagi Mihiro
Sakiyuki
MIZUABI AHIRU
Mita Mitan
howafura
Tsumugi Yuu
Hanekura Mii
YouRI
Shizu’s Toy Box
NΦA
Hiomichi
Zintei3rd
Lipi Likit
Inumame Taruto
Yumegi Kana
YaenBibi
Kayano Mirai
Fujioto Kanade
Mitsuhashi
SweetCorn
hyouri nui
Yuneko
Tadano-kun
Kogatamaru
Kimino Yume
Ninomae Shun
Itomori Taglu
“VTBattle: It’s Not About Subscribers—Decide It with Strength!” (Steam)
BGM
Original track: “Twilight Radiant Moon”
Produced by: D_ZEWI
X: https://x.com/the_dotman
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@chtenrankaichvtuberdotman7167
Changed files in this update