This update is all about QoL and making your gameplay a little more pleasant and streamlined. Huge thanks to Uraxys and anyone else involved with the development of Idle Plus as a good chunk of these changes are inspired by the great work done there.
Changes
Raids
A new in-app purchase has been added that upon activation allows you to AFK raids. There is a single token, AFK Raider, that upon activation lets you choose which raid you'd like to gain the ability to AFK in. The token is as usual tradeable so you can buy it from other players via the player market as well. AFK raiding comes with a few caveats:
You'll need to have completed a raid at least once to AFK it. In Bloodmoon Massacre, your able to base your AFK run based on waves you've managed to reach in manual runs. You're encouraged to do as well as you can in manual raids as your best manual times are what AFK runs are based on
AFKing a raid produces rewards much slower than raiding manually. The times it takes to complete an AFK raid is your best manual solo run time * 5 (at the time of writing). So if your best solo Reckoning of the Gods run is 10 minutes, an AFK Reckoning of the Gods run will take 50 minutes.
You can't do another activity whilst AFK raiding
You don't receive experience from AFK raiding
You don't receive clan credits from AFK raiding
AFK raid completions are not counted towards your personal raid completions, leaderboards or the clan cup
Maximum AFK raid time is 3 days
You can AFK raid whilst offline, even up to the entire 3 days
Summed up, manual raiding is far superior to AFK raiding. But, if you're unable (or unwilling) to engage with raids manually, there is now an alternative option available
The Raids page has been slightly rearranged to display information in a more compact way. Also, you can now see your personal best solo runs in that view (not tracked at an individual level before this update so old run times won't show).
Bloodmoon massacre now remembers your previous bag loadout and lets you easily reselect it
Your best RotG time will now only be recorded if your ending party size matches your runs starting party size
Added Agility to the list of used skills in RotG and BMM as your dodge chance is now based on your agility level
Pressing player names in raid lobbies now shows the player's entire profile rather than just relevant skills
The item hover popup has been reworked to contain a lot more information
Current player market price (highest buy price or lowest sell price if there are no buy offers)
Stat differences compared to currently equipped item in same slot
Basic equipment info like level requirement, boosts etc
Applied and missing enchantments in jewelry
Player info popup
Now used more often throughout the game when clicking player names in various places
Added "Invite to party" and "Join party" buttons for combat and raid parties
Fixed a small visual annoyance where UI elements would get shown before getting populated with the latest data. Things are now hidden until they are fully loaded
Fixed a small issue where the levels of a viewed online player could be slightly out of date
Chat messages
Left clicking/pressing chat messages now opens the player's info popup (same popup as used when viewing clan members)
Right clicking chat messages now copies the senders username to your clipboard
Premium clarity changes
To be a bit less "in your face" with an in-app purchase, pressing premium locked content as a non-premium player will no longer straight up open up the game shop with premium benefits thrown at you. Instead, it'll open up a new popup that tells you a bit about the rank and lets you know that it can be bought with in-game gold as well. There are buttons that direct you both to the game shop and the player market with premium pre-searched
Reworded premium's description in the game shop to be a bit clearer about its tradeability and purchasability with in-game gold
When buying tokens from the game shop, you'll now automatically be taken to your inventory with the token selected to hopefully make it clearer that you need to activate the token to unlock its benefits
Misc. QoL changes & additions
To not make the item requirements for the "Clan boss slayers" upgrade completely useless after you've unlocked the upgrade for your clan and to add another needed source of Otherworldly essence, these items can now be broken into essence
Pressing the placeholder toggle in your inventory page now displays a notification informing you of what you've done
The Valley of the Gods keys now mention which boss they unlock access to in their item descriptions
The player market page no longer needs to be opened before being able to list items for sale from your inventory
You'll now see how much potion usage you'll get when drinking potions
The amount of holiday currency you get from buying it via the game shop hasn't been modified in a long time, causing the deals to not be very worthwhile due to gold inflation. Thus, for future events, the amount of holiday currency you get has now been tripled
The "Get Questing token" button in the quests popup that shows up when you don't have the quester rank active was reworded to "Raise the amount of available quests with a Questing token", it's colour was changed and its pulse animation was removed
Ending solo combat now displays the more descriptive summary popup that was previously only used for group combat sessions
The detailed loot/kills summary popup is now accessible in solo combat as well via the "Loot and stats" popup. Historical loot is no longer displayed as text in that view
Health you lifesteal during a combat session can now be seen in the "Loot and stats" popup
Player market item searches are now able to display up to 40 different items, up from 20
Sobek is now a part of the weekly clan cup
"Yoink" now applies to offline boss kills
Local market upgrades now display max tier. Also, the tier text is now white
Lil' Eclipse now has an item description and mentions how its levelled up
The agility icon is now displayed in damage splats if the attack was dodged. Currently only in regular combat
You can now click player names in the clan recruitment centre to view their profiles
You can now click player names in clan boss lobbies to view their profiles
Pressing player names in combat lobbies now shows the player's entire profile rather than just relevant skills and equipment
If you're logging out or quitting the application without performing an offline supported activity, you'll now be warned that you'll go idle. On mobile, only log outs via the sidebar menu will trigger the warning
Bug fixes
Fixed an issue that caused GIM accounts who were kicked out of a clan whilst being offline and who had an active task when logging out to be kicked out of the game shortly after logging back into the game due to an unhandled exception
The "Through the wetlands" upgrade was showing an incorrect percentage on non-English languages
A temporary chat channel being deleted will no longer default to the General chat being toggled on, unless the deleted chat was the chat you had open
The vault space bulk purchase now warns that you already have the maximum amount of vault space if you do
Fixed receiving skilling gloves not unlocking collection log slots. Should now work via the skilling party event and also via claimable items
Fixed an issue where your raid lobby status wouldn't get cleared on logout, rendering you unable to, for example, join new raid parties after logging out or being disconnected until you manually cleared it by creating a new lobby or restarting the client
Fixed an issue where your BMM completion wouldn't be recorded if you left the raid before it finished. You would still receive rewards for it, but the run wouldn't be recorded to leaderboards, clan cup and with this update, your personal best runs
Damage dealt in Reckoning of the Gods and Bloodmoon massacre no longer overkills
Fixed Kronos' weaknesses not being applied in combat
Slightly modified Ancient tribe drop table so that weights adds up to exactly 100%
Your current activity will no longer be marked as combat in your profile unless you're actually in combat (previously simply being in a combat lobby would suffice)
Doing smelting in RotG will no longer show you as idle
Fixed the attack skill not appearing in player info popups when viewing online players
The key used to open a boss lobby wouldn't be used towards offline progression, meaning that you'd end up with 1 less kill at the end of it than you should have
Changed files in this update