Misc. QoL changes & additions

To not make the item requirements for the "Clan boss slayers" upgrade completely useless after you've unlocked the upgrade for your clan and to add another needed source of Otherworldly essence, these items can now be broken into essence

Pressing the placeholder toggle in your inventory page now displays a notification informing you of what you've done

The Valley of the Gods keys now mention which boss they unlock access to in their item descriptions

The player market page no longer needs to be opened before being able to list items for sale from your inventory

You'll now see how much potion usage you'll get when drinking potions

The amount of holiday currency you get from buying it via the game shop hasn't been modified in a long time, causing the deals to not be very worthwhile due to gold inflation. Thus, for future events, the amount of holiday currency you get has now been tripled

The "Get Questing token" button in the quests popup that shows up when you don't have the quester rank active was reworded to "Raise the amount of available quests with a Questing token", it's colour was changed and its pulse animation was removed

Ending solo combat now displays the more descriptive summary popup that was previously only used for group combat sessions

The detailed loot/kills summary popup is now accessible in solo combat as well via the "Loot and stats" popup. Historical loot is no longer displayed as text in that view

Health you lifesteal during a combat session can now be seen in the "Loot and stats" popup

Player market item searches are now able to display up to 40 different items, up from 20

Sobek is now a part of the weekly clan cup

"Yoink" now applies to offline boss kills

Local market upgrades now display max tier. Also, the tier text is now white

Lil' Eclipse now has an item description and mentions how its levelled up

The agility icon is now displayed in damage splats if the attack was dodged. Currently only in regular combat

You can now click player names in the clan recruitment centre to view their profiles

You can now click player names in clan boss lobbies to view their profiles

Pressing player names in combat lobbies now shows the player's entire profile rather than just relevant skills and equipment