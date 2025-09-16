More hotfixes!
Bugfixes:
#6647 Some Chinese characters are not showing.
#6657 Text still visible after ship unspawn
#6651 Issue with gravity unit UI.
[New build - DEFAULT] 25w38a: Localization hotfixes
