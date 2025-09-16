 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19995481 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
More hotfixes!

Bugfixes:
#6647 Some Chinese characters are not showing.
#6657 Text still visible after ship unspawn
#6651 Issue with gravity unit UI.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link