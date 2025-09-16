* Address the issue of white icons appearing during initial load
* Fix the issue where the quick file navigation feature occasionally fails
* Implemented threaded file operations to prevent UI freezing during large file deletion
* Fix the issue where the box's transparency fails to sync when double-clicking to open a folder inside the map box
* Ensure the text content updates correctly after a rename action
* Fixed some other bugs
v2.2.1.2 ChangeLog
