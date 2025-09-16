 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19995469 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Address the issue of white icons appearing during initial load
* Fix the issue where the quick file navigation feature occasionally fails
* Implemented threaded file operations to prevent UI freezing during large file deletion
* Fix the issue where the box's transparency fails to sync when double-clicking to open a folder inside the map box
* Ensure the text content updates correctly after a rename action
* Fixed some other bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2442501
  • Loading history…
