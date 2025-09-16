 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19995454 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • Players can now enter and exit castles while mounted.

  • A special negotiation option has been added. It appears probabilistically at the end of each turn, with the chance influenced by the player’s negotiation stat.

  • A dust effect has been added when striking with certain melee weapons.

Balance

  • Stamina consumption for fist attacks has been increased.

UI/UX

  • The number of agendas handled while in office is now recorded.

  • The positions of the breathing UI and item acquisition UI have been adjusted so they no longer overlap.

Player

  • The hit area while rolling has been reduced.

  • Shields can no longer be used while underwater.

Proficiency

  • A Leadership stat has been added.

  • A Health stat has been added.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Memory usage for item models has been optimized.

  • Memory usage for some models in Hanyang has been optimized.

  • Memory calculations related to NPC movement in Hanyang have been optimized.

User Convenience

  • Players can now open chests or use Inspect while mounted.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where physics were not applied properly when using auto-run while mounted.

  • Improved unnatural NPC movement in Hanyang.

  • Fixed an issue where it rained inside mines.

  • Fixed an issue where some totem poles placed along roads appeared floating in the air.

  • Fixed an issue where artificial structures spawned in abnormal positions.

  • Fixed an issue where saving was possible inside mines.

  • Fixed an issue where some workbenches did not register hit detection.

  • Fixed an issue where horses were not saved properly inside the Hanyang castle.

  • Fixed an issue where mounted NPCs failed to hit their attacks properly.

  • Fixed an issue where town constables demanded money even after losing in negotiations.

