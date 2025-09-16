Improvements
System
Players can now enter and exit castles while mounted.
A special negotiation option has been added. It appears probabilistically at the end of each turn, with the chance influenced by the player’s negotiation stat.
A dust effect has been added when striking with certain melee weapons.
Balance
Stamina consumption for fist attacks has been increased.
UI/UX
The number of agendas handled while in office is now recorded.
The positions of the breathing UI and item acquisition UI have been adjusted so they no longer overlap.
Player
The hit area while rolling has been reduced.
Shields can no longer be used while underwater.
Proficiency
A Leadership stat has been added.
A Health stat has been added.
Optimization/Graphics
Memory usage for item models has been optimized.
Memory usage for some models in Hanyang has been optimized.
Memory calculations related to NPC movement in Hanyang have been optimized.
User Convenience
Players can now open chests or use Inspect while mounted.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where physics were not applied properly when using auto-run while mounted.
Improved unnatural NPC movement in Hanyang.
Fixed an issue where it rained inside mines.
Fixed an issue where some totem poles placed along roads appeared floating in the air.
Fixed an issue where artificial structures spawned in abnormal positions.
Fixed an issue where saving was possible inside mines.
Fixed an issue where some workbenches did not register hit detection.
Fixed an issue where horses were not saved properly inside the Hanyang castle.
Fixed an issue where mounted NPCs failed to hit their attacks properly.
Fixed an issue where town constables demanded money even after losing in negotiations.
