16 September 2025 Build 19995358
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is packed with brand new games, major improvements, and fresh visuals to keep your Japanese learning fun and engaging! 🚀

✨ New Mini Games

Kana Adventure – Embark on a playful journey to master kana.

The Garden of Sounds 🌿🎶 – A brand-new Listening Game to sharpen your ears.

Number Ninja 🥷🔢 – Slice through numbers in Japanese!

Calendar Master 📅 – Become a pro at Japanese dates and months.

Clock Master 🕒 – Train your skills at reading Japanese time.

🎮 Gameplay Upgrades

Kana Eater can now be played with your keyboard for quicker action.

Puzzle Mode: Turn off guidelines for a true challenge, now fully keyboard-playable.

Karaoke 🎤: Restyled with vibrant images for a better sing-along experience.

Streak Progress Screen 🌟: Track your learning streaks in style.

Streak celebrations: Appear where it makes sense, with congrats that can be dismissed via keyboard.

🐾 New Friends

Welcoming Azarashi (seal) and Walrus 🦭🦦 to the Japanese Fun family!

🎨 Visual & UI Improvements

Each mini game now has its own icon and unique background.

Many main screens feature beautiful background images.

🏆 Achievements

Added additional Steam achievements to reward your progress.

❤️ Thanks for playing!

Jump into the new adventures today, explore the fresh mini games, and keep your streak alive. We can’t wait to see your progress!

