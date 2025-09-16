This update is packed with brand new games, major improvements, and fresh visuals to keep your Japanese learning fun and engaging! 🚀
✨ New Mini Games
Kana Adventure – Embark on a playful journey to master kana.
The Garden of Sounds 🌿🎶 – A brand-new Listening Game to sharpen your ears.
Number Ninja 🥷🔢 – Slice through numbers in Japanese!
Calendar Master 📅 – Become a pro at Japanese dates and months.
Clock Master 🕒 – Train your skills at reading Japanese time.
🎮 Gameplay Upgrades
Kana Eater can now be played with your keyboard for quicker action.
Puzzle Mode: Turn off guidelines for a true challenge, now fully keyboard-playable.
Karaoke 🎤: Restyled with vibrant images for a better sing-along experience.
Streak Progress Screen 🌟: Track your learning streaks in style.
Streak celebrations: Appear where it makes sense, with congrats that can be dismissed via keyboard.
🐾 New Friends
Welcoming Azarashi (seal) and Walrus 🦭🦦 to the Japanese Fun family!
🎨 Visual & UI Improvements
Each mini game now has its own icon and unique background.
Many main screens feature beautiful background images.
🏆 Achievements
Added additional Steam achievements to reward your progress.
❤️ Thanks for playing!
Jump into the new adventures today, explore the fresh mini games, and keep your streak alive. We can’t wait to see your progress!
🌸 Japanese Fun – J64 – September 16 Update 🎉
Update notes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update