This update is packed with brand new games, major improvements, and fresh visuals to keep your Japanese learning fun and engaging! 🚀



✨ New Mini Games



Kana Adventure – Embark on a playful journey to master kana.



The Garden of Sounds 🌿🎶 – A brand-new Listening Game to sharpen your ears.



Number Ninja 🥷🔢 – Slice through numbers in Japanese!



Calendar Master 📅 – Become a pro at Japanese dates and months.



Clock Master 🕒 – Train your skills at reading Japanese time.



🎮 Gameplay Upgrades



Kana Eater can now be played with your keyboard for quicker action.



Puzzle Mode: Turn off guidelines for a true challenge, now fully keyboard-playable.



Karaoke 🎤: Restyled with vibrant images for a better sing-along experience.



Streak Progress Screen 🌟: Track your learning streaks in style.



Streak celebrations: Appear where it makes sense, with congrats that can be dismissed via keyboard.



🐾 New Friends



Welcoming Azarashi (seal) and Walrus 🦭🦦 to the Japanese Fun family!



🎨 Visual & UI Improvements



Each mini game now has its own icon and unique background.



Many main screens feature beautiful background images.



🏆 Achievements



Added additional Steam achievements to reward your progress.



❤️ Thanks for playing!



Jump into the new adventures today, explore the fresh mini games, and keep your streak alive. We can’t wait to see your progress!