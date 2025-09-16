 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19995331
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Chris here with a quick update. Just wanted to let you all know that the custom icons should look much better, now that they don't overlap.

Yeah, that's about it. This game's pretty much done for now, but I'll update it if I run into any more glitches or bugs.

Anyways, hope you all have a good one.

-Chris

cGh ONE's one guy who basically did this for Tyrannis as well, so that's why you might be reading the same message twice.

Social Media

Web: https://cghone.com/

Bluesky: @cghone.bsky.social‬

YouTube: 

https://www.youtube.com/@cGh_ONE

Discord: https://discord.gg/B5TEdTkEzk

Twitter: No.

