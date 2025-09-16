Character Optimizations & Fixes
- Fixed an issue when [Carnage Scissors [Blink]] was not unlocked, Ragna could trigger [Blood Scythe] improperly by up direction input after any skill;
- Fixed an issue where Ragna’s damage reduction could fail when performing [Carnage Scissors] repeatedly under certain conditions;
- Fixed an issue where several of Ragna’s invulnerable moves lacked super armor;
- Unified Ragna’s MP cost across different variants of [Devoured by Darkness], and fixed an issue where [Blood Scythe] and ground [Carnage Scissors] were not affected by MP cost reduction effects;
- Fixed an issue where Hakumen could trigger [Isaha] improperly when performing a down + dash input after quickly canceling into a heavy attack;
- Extended the invulnerability window on certain moves within Hakumen’s [Renka] sequence;
- Fixed an issue where Hakumen’s aerial normal attack could lose its sword wave effect under certain conditions;
- Fixed a visual issue where the invincibility effect from [Shiden] would linger after the move ended;
- Fixed an issue where blocking would fail for a short time after using [Shiden];
- Fixed an issue where [Shiden] being interrupted by other moves could result in input failures;
- Fixed an issue preventing [Firefly] from being chained immediately after [Shiden];
- Fixed a visual effect issue that occurred when Hakumen turning in the air during the second strike of [Renka];
- Fixed an issue where Es could not gain the hidden damage boost from [Crest Liberation] when “over-exhaust MP” [Universal Enhancement] was not unlocked;
- Fixed an issue where Es’s [Type:Slasher Galahad] Crest damage type was incorrect when “over-exhaust MP” [Universal Enhancement] was not unlocked;
- Fixed an issue where Mai’s [Floral Blizzard Blossom] could cause abnormal skill inputs in midair under specific conditions;
- Fixed an issue where Mai’s [Maple Gust] could be cast without cost when chained during [Floral Blizzard Blossom] in midair under certain conditions;
- Fixed an issue where a tornado could trigger abnormally when Mai casting [Moon Blossom] and [Maple Gust] simultaneously on the ground;
- Fixed an issue where the background blur effect from Bullet’s [Hard-Kill-Bringer] would not disappear in certain conditions;
- Fixed an issue where Bullet could not use down normal attacks while dashing in midair;
- Fixed a visual issue when The Prisoner’s [Shadow Slash] was triggered;
- Fixed a visual effect issue when The Prisoner attacked large-sized enemies;
- Fixed an issue where The Prisoner’s Legacy Skill [Wolf Trap] did not scale properly with level; now, the number of traps is fixed at three, while bind duration scales with level;
- Updated text and invulnerability display for The Prisoner’s Legacy Skill [Cocoon];
- Hidden the MP recovery values displayed when The Prisoner kills an enemy;
- Fixed an issue where Taokaka’s normal attack after dash input could malfunction;
- Fixed an issue where Taokaka’s laser duration was abnormal when dashing in the air;
- Fixed an issue where Taokaka could stay suspended indefinitely when pressing down + [Dancing Edge] in midair;
- Taokaka’s [Cat Spirit Two!] can now store stacks;
- Fixed an issue where The Prisoner’s poison mist could not apply poison to enemies, and added interaction with Ice Poison Mist;
- Adjusted the position of The Prisoner’s [Serenade];
- Fixed a issue that could occur when The Prisoner used Shadow Chains under certain conditions;
- Fixed an issue where Ash could not attack in midair after chaining into a dash following [Resonance];
- Fixed an issue where Ash’s [Turbulence] dodge could malfunction under certain conditions;
Other Optimizations & Fixes
- Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn abnormally in certain stages of Mind Training;
- Optimized Susanoo's skill set.
Changed files in this update