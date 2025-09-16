We’re thrilled to announce that Rana Card, our roguelite deckbuilding adventure, is now available on Steam!

Priced at $12.99 USD, it comes with a 10% launch discount for the first two weeks, bringing it down to $11.69 USD.

We’ve also launched exciting bundle deals with three fantastic games:

Backpack Battles + Rana Card

DICEOMANCER + Rana Card

Cat God Ranch + Rana Card

If you own any of these titles, you’ll receive an additional discount when purchasing a bundle!

What’s in the Full Release?

In the full release version, you can now experience:

Three unique careers: Super Growth , Herd Bond , and Magiorange , each offering distinct playstyles.

Thirteen challenge levels per career, with 14 starting effects to customize your strategy.

Expanded challenges: Face tougher harsh-years and dynamic branching events, plus an Endless Mode unlocked after completing the game.

New soundtrack: Enjoy brand-new background music tracks crafted to enhance your adventure.

After delaying our launch to avoid clashing with Silksong, we’re overjoyed to finally share Rana Card with you. It’s been a challenging but rewarding journey for our two-person team, pouring countless hours and passion into creating this game.

We’re deeply grateful to our incredible community for your support throughout development. From tirelessly testing builds and sharing valuable feedback to cheering us on in the community, your encouragement kept us going. Thank you! <3

A special shoutout goes to the content creators who produced gameplay videos for Rana Card. Your amazing work introduced our game to countless players—thank you sincerely!

What’s Next?

The release of Rana Card is just the beginning. We have a treasure trove of exciting ideas and features in store, and we’re committed to delivering fresh content through future updates to make your gaming experience even richer.

Join the Community

If you encounter any issues or want to dive deeper into the Rana Card world, join our official Discord Channel. Connect with us and other players to share tips, feedback, and frog-filled fun!

Thank you for supporting Rana Card.