16 September 2025 Build 19995238 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes – Update Version 1.1.1

1. Adjusted part of the terrain in the waterfall section of Hidden Level 1.

2. Modified the HDRI skylights in Level 4 (Space Stage) and Hidden Level 2 so they no longer affect the world, reducing shader computation costs.

3. Changed the tire attack interval of Hidden Level 2’s first unit actor, ‘Boneka Ambalabu,’ from 0.5 seconds to 1 second.

4. Fixed an issue where Hidden Level 2’s second unit actor, ‘Tralalarelo Tralalala,’ would continue chasing the player even after leaving its designated area.

5. Added block-shaped colliders to prevent kayaks from sinking below the water surface on steep slopes in Hidden Level 2’s waterway section.

6. Replaced the meme monsters behind the finish line in Hidden Level 2 with standard static meshes.

7. Adjusted the positions and number of checkpoints in Hidden Level 2.

8. Added a new skill pattern to Hidden Level 2’s ninth unit actor, ‘Cappuccino Assassino.’

