Thank you everyone for the continued support, and apologies for the small update this time round, but I hope to make it up next update that's gonna be a little spicy, hope you enjoy :)



Added content:

- New weather machine within the ancient ruins that adds another multiplier for grass value



Bugs Fixed:

- Fixed flying bug where you would randomly not fly

- Mana bar no longer caps slightly under its max amount

- Fixed some texture issues with house texture

- Other small minor bugs fixed



Adjustments:

- Now a beam that helps player find crystal within dark woods



Future notes:

I'm really looking forward to next weeks update as I have something a little special in mind. More to come that I hope you enjoy :)