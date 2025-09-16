Thank you everyone for the continued support, and apologies for the small update this time round, but I hope to make it up next update that's gonna be a little spicy, hope you enjoy :)
Added content:
- New weather machine within the ancient ruins that adds another multiplier for grass value
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed flying bug where you would randomly not fly
- Mana bar no longer caps slightly under its max amount
- Fixed some texture issues with house texture
- Other small minor bugs fixed
Adjustments:
- Now a beam that helps player find crystal within dark woods
Future notes:
I'm really looking forward to next weeks update as I have something a little special in mind. More to come that I hope you enjoy :)
Version 1.1.3
