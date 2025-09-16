Fixed some issues with voiceovers and video subtitles.
Fixed a bug in Brainspace.
Fixed some video loading issues.
Added a reporting system for unknown program errors: When a program error occurs, a pop-up window will appear with the error message. You can also contact us in the player QQ group or post a screenshot in the community discussion group.
September 16th Fix Patch Update
