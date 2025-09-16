 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19995131 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed some issues with voiceovers and video subtitles.

  2. Fixed a bug in Brainspace.

  3. Fixed some video loading issues.

  4. Added a reporting system for unknown program errors: When a program error occurs, a pop-up window will appear with the error message. You can also contact us in the player QQ group or post a screenshot in the community discussion group.

Changed files in this update

