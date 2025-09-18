Hello pilots! 👋



Art of Space version 0.3.1 is a minor update that continues to lay the groundwork for what is to come. I've increased the size of some ships to make everything more visible and make the action feel closer and more intense. There's also a lot of UI goodness that comes in this update.



The rest of the changes are mostly technical at this stage.



Hang tight, we're in for a ride 🚀🤞



~Wayfarer