



Harbingers,



It’s time to begin, continue, or return to your adventure in Eudros, because one of the biggest updates for The Bloodline is now live!



Explore the new icy kingdom of Lonland, featuring new quests, weapons, characters, and much more. Enjoy a fresh gameplay experience with the controller support*, along with numerous adjustments, improvements, and bug fixes. Challenge yourself with new puzzles, explore new areas, and get ready to collect brand-new special items with unique effects.



The future of Eudros is in your hands.





* For the smoothest gameplay, we recommend using an Xbox controller. PS5 controllers are supported, but since they don’t rely on XInput (the standard used by most PC games), they might not always behave as expected. If you want the most consistent and trouble-free experience, an Xbox pad is the way to go!



Undead Miner now has a 30 second cooldown

Fixed jump/grab sound that would play when pressing jump again while airborne

Fixed visibility issue with Sturdy Wood Kiteshield when on the player’s back. It should no longer block your vision when running with it unequipped

Fixed issue that wouldn’t let you accept more than 20 quests at a time (you can now have unlimited quests active)

Korfil Silvergrog’s dialogue can no longer be closed with ESC, which could break his questline if done at the right time.

The Odachi blades now face the correct way

Fixed various double-listed pommels

Silver Flamberge blade can now be properly crafted

Massively improved load times

Massive optimizations to all areas

Fixed issue that would cause a hang-up when booting up the game after an update

Fixed issue with some helmets duplicating on the character preview on the character sheet screen, causing clipping

Fixed issue with Rune Locks that would cause a lockup when exiting the puzzle

You can no longer use the “Spawn Favorite Mount” button when you’re already mounted

You can no longer open the pause screen when the storage window is open

Fishing Competition UI no longer clips off the screen

Only one fishing challenge can now be activated at a time

Undead Knowledge Bearers can no longer be ragdolled

Fixed issue with custom 2H weapons not triggering skills properly when equipped

Fixed issue with some names clipping out of the NPC’s name plates

Fixed issue with Rune Locks that would allow the player to exit the puzzle when it was resetting, making it continue even after the player left

Fixed issue that would cause the Consumable Bag to become layered if you spam-clicked the consumable bag button

Can no longer toggle mouse cursor while fishing, which could cause a lockup

Fixed camera bug that would occur when player is grabbed and bitten by multiple vampires at once

Player can no longer jump when digging

Player can no longer disassemble weapons during the combat tutorial

Fixed the old, unreliable hitboxes inside the Baddie Barrel encounter. The new hitboxes should work much better.

Players can no longer use the “teleport” cheat while on an airship

Can no longer close Bomith Gearbeard’s dialogue in middle of his quest dialogue

Right clicking at the same time you initiate fishing no longer breaks movement

Pressing ESC right when you interact with a fishing spot no longer causes a movement lockup

The flintlock skill “Buckshot” can now only be triggered with a flintlock equipped

Fixed Spear of Chaos rotation issue when throwing the spear

Fixed issue with companion not spawning when entering a new area

“Chop Ash Tree” assignments now track properly (I guess setting it to progress “Chop Ass Trees” assignments didn’t work, lmao

Relics of the Manor quest now updates correctly when you place all of the urns

Fixed issue that would sometimes allow you to harvest trees and mining nodes while performing skills

Fixed issue with some cooking recipes not working as they should. Fixing this has added around 40 new cooking recipes!

Replaced Undead summon dialogue with the proper dialogue

Fixed ingredient grid scaling in cooking menu

Fixed issue that would arise when using the teleport cheat in the overworld and teleporting directly to one location of interest to another. It would not update the location correctly, making you camp in a generic randomly generated area.

Ending a conversation with companions should no longer make them idle in place for an extended period of time. They should return to following you right after the conversation has ended

Increased reliability of Undead Miner harvesting (Also no longer prioritizes herbs and mushrooms. Only ores)

Massively improved and optimized companion harvesting (including the Undead Miner). Companions should now harvest much more reliably and (hopefully) never get stuck trying to reach harvestables that they can’t reach

Fixed issue that would cause some humanoid ragdolls to behave oddly

Dying with the inventory screen open should automatically close the inventory screen now

Pressing space while in bat form will no longer cause issues

“Boulder Form” is now classified as a shapeshift, preventing overlapping shapeshifting

“Boulder Form” now hides equipment properly when cast

Fixed the odd “overturn” that would happen when in wolf form after using the left/right movement keys

“Shadow Meld” is now classified as a shapeshift, preventing overlapping shapeshifting

“Shadow Meld” now hides equipment properly when cast

Pressing the sheathe/unsheathe weapon button (default key is T) should now work more reliably when you spawn into an area. (Remember that scrolling up and down also works as your unsheathing button!)

Fixed issue with weapon components being removed from your inventory in quantities of 2 when assembling a weapon

Fixed issue that would cause the player’s torso and head to be invisible after dismounting the dragon mount

Fixed issue with dragon mount that would cause odd rotation if you ended flying while turning

Fixed two handed grip location for Long Iron Grip (If you have other components that have odd grip placement, let me know! It’s a quick and easy fix.)

Fixed issue that would cause custom weapons to flicker when you interact with a weaponsmithing anvil with a custom weapon equipped

Falchion blades should now socket correctly to crafted weapons

Can no longer move when the trading window is open

Fixed issue that would allow for companions to trigger the physics interaction popup

Fixed lockup issue with Vazorrig Fishbane at the Flowing Sands

Vampire enemies can no longer attack when ragdolled

Player should no longer get stuck on objects when mounted, disconnecting the player from the mount

Fixed issue with Final Rites spell healing the player, but not updating the health bar

Fixed various issues with the mining tutorial quest

Fixed issue that would allow players to interrupt the gathering animation if they gathered multiple nodes very quickly

Fixed issue that would allow players to attack during gathering if they clicked at the right frame

Updated Francis Beufort’s dialogue to align with his new quest requirements (Copper Practice Blade, no longer asks for copper daggers)

Many, *many* fixes done on vampire attacks and behaviors

Fixed issue with runereader achievement unlocking even if you didn’t translate a rune properly

Attempting to sit with a weapon equipped will now auto-sheathe your weapon, preventing odd animations