Harbingers,
It’s time to begin, continue, or return to your adventure in Eudros, because one of the biggest updates for The Bloodline is now live!
Explore the new icy kingdom of Lonland, featuring new quests, weapons, characters, and much more. Enjoy a fresh gameplay experience with the controller support*, along with numerous adjustments, improvements, and bug fixes. Challenge yourself with new puzzles, explore new areas, and get ready to collect brand-new special items with unique effects.
The future of Eudros is in your hands.
* For the smoothest gameplay, we recommend using an Xbox controller. PS5 controllers are supported, but since they don’t rely on XInput (the standard used by most PC games), they might not always behave as expected. If you want the most consistent and trouble-free experience, an Xbox pad is the way to go!
BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
Undead Miner now has a 30 second cooldown
Fixed jump/grab sound that would play when pressing jump again while airborne
Fixed visibility issue with Sturdy Wood Kiteshield when on the player’s back. It should no longer block your vision when running with it unequipped
Fixed issue that wouldn’t let you accept more than 20 quests at a time (you can now have unlimited quests active)
Korfil Silvergrog’s dialogue can no longer be closed with ESC, which could break his questline if done at the right time.
The Odachi blades now face the correct way
Fixed various double-listed pommels
Silver Flamberge blade can now be properly crafted
Massively improved load times
Massive optimizations to all areas
Fixed issue that would cause a hang-up when booting up the game after an update
Fixed issue with some helmets duplicating on the character preview on the character sheet screen, causing clipping
Fixed issue with Rune Locks that would cause a lockup when exiting the puzzle
You can no longer use the “Spawn Favorite Mount” button when you’re already mounted
You can no longer open the pause screen when the storage window is open
Fishing Competition UI no longer clips off the screen
Only one fishing challenge can now be activated at a time
Undead Knowledge Bearers can no longer be ragdolled
Fixed issue with custom 2H weapons not triggering skills properly when equipped
Fixed issue with some names clipping out of the NPC’s name plates
Fixed issue with Rune Locks that would allow the player to exit the puzzle when it was resetting, making it continue even after the player left
Fixed issue that would cause the Consumable Bag to become layered if you spam-clicked the consumable bag button
Can no longer toggle mouse cursor while fishing, which could cause a lockup
Fixed camera bug that would occur when player is grabbed and bitten by multiple vampires at once
Player can no longer jump when digging
Player can no longer disassemble weapons during the combat tutorial
Fixed the old, unreliable hitboxes inside the Baddie Barrel encounter. The new hitboxes should work much better.
Players can no longer use the “teleport” cheat while on an airship
Can no longer close Bomith Gearbeard’s dialogue in middle of his quest dialogue
Right clicking at the same time you initiate fishing no longer breaks movement
Pressing ESC right when you interact with a fishing spot no longer causes a movement lockup
The flintlock skill “Buckshot” can now only be triggered with a flintlock equipped
Fixed Spear of Chaos rotation issue when throwing the spear
Fixed issue with companion not spawning when entering a new area
“Chop Ash Tree” assignments now track properly (I guess setting it to progress “Chop Ass Trees” assignments didn’t work, lmao
Relics of the Manor quest now updates correctly when you place all of the urns
Fixed issue that would sometimes allow you to harvest trees and mining nodes while performing skills
Fixed issue with some cooking recipes not working as they should. Fixing this has added around 40 new cooking recipes!
Replaced Undead summon dialogue with the proper dialogue
Fixed ingredient grid scaling in cooking menu
Fixed issue that would arise when using the teleport cheat in the overworld and teleporting directly to one location of interest to another. It would not update the location correctly, making you camp in a generic randomly generated area.
Ending a conversation with companions should no longer make them idle in place for an extended period of time. They should return to following you right after the conversation has ended
Increased reliability of Undead Miner harvesting (Also no longer prioritizes herbs and mushrooms. Only ores)
Massively improved and optimized companion harvesting (including the Undead Miner). Companions should now harvest much more reliably and (hopefully) never get stuck trying to reach harvestables that they can’t reach
Fixed issue that would cause some humanoid ragdolls to behave oddly
Dying with the inventory screen open should automatically close the inventory screen now
Pressing space while in bat form will no longer cause issues
“Boulder Form” is now classified as a shapeshift, preventing overlapping shapeshifting
“Boulder Form” now hides equipment properly when cast
Fixed the odd “overturn” that would happen when in wolf form after using the left/right movement keys
“Shadow Meld” is now classified as a shapeshift, preventing overlapping shapeshifting
“Shadow Meld” now hides equipment properly when cast
Pressing the sheathe/unsheathe weapon button (default key is T) should now work more reliably when you spawn into an area. (Remember that scrolling up and down also works as your unsheathing button!)
Fixed issue with weapon components being removed from your inventory in quantities of 2 when assembling a weapon
Fixed issue that would cause the player’s torso and head to be invisible after dismounting the dragon mount
Fixed issue with dragon mount that would cause odd rotation if you ended flying while turning
Fixed two handed grip location for Long Iron Grip (If you have other components that have odd grip placement, let me know! It’s a quick and easy fix.)
Fixed issue that would cause custom weapons to flicker when you interact with a weaponsmithing anvil with a custom weapon equipped
Falchion blades should now socket correctly to crafted weapons
Can no longer move when the trading window is open
Fixed issue that would allow for companions to trigger the physics interaction popup
Fixed lockup issue with Vazorrig Fishbane at the Flowing Sands
Vampire enemies can no longer attack when ragdolled
Player should no longer get stuck on objects when mounted, disconnecting the player from the mount
Fixed issue with Final Rites spell healing the player, but not updating the health bar
Fixed various issues with the mining tutorial quest
Fixed issue that would allow players to interrupt the gathering animation if they gathered multiple nodes very quickly
Fixed issue that would allow players to attack during gathering if they clicked at the right frame
Updated Francis Beufort’s dialogue to align with his new quest requirements (Copper Practice Blade, no longer asks for copper daggers)
Many, *many* fixes done on vampire attacks and behaviors
Fixed issue with runereader achievement unlocking even if you didn’t translate a rune properly
Attempting to sit with a weapon equipped will now auto-sheathe your weapon, preventing odd animations
Optimized the cooking window
ADJUSTMENTS
Removed sliding down walls when falling fast (ended up just causing too many issues and didn’t feel good. This should help make climbing feel more responsive.)
The roses grown from enemy corpses with the Rose Daggers can now be collected. Upon collecting, they will restore your health
The player character is no longer wearing gloves by default. Some arm armor will now add gloves to the player.
ALL tutorials have been updated to work for controllers as well as mouse and keyboard
Updated the “New Item” popup UI element
Great axes have been reclassified. Before, they were classified as Halberds, making it so 2H skills wouldn’t work with them. They are now classified as standard 2H weapons.
Removed the Velosian Guard questline for the time being
Updated Wolfden Priory harvestable spawns
Green Slime ingots are no longer classified as food (note that this will only be reflected when you have a NEW stack of Green Slime ingots in your inventory)
Reduced base summon lifetime from 200 seconds to 60 seconds (passive skills will help increase summon lifetime duration. It was just too high for the base amount)
Undead Miner now has much less health
Undead Miner now deals very little damage
Added more weight to the Hill Troll’s ragdoll
Grimclaw companion health increased
Amulets and rings now have their own slot, allowing you to have a support/cosmetic item as well as an amulet or ring.
Bee enemies are no longer named “Enemy” and now show “Bee” as their name
Greatly increased base stamina regeneration rate
The objective for the quest “The Angler’s Revenge” should now update properly after catching the Sandscale Spineback
Removed the interactable skull from the Tomb of the Betrayer until the content related to it is added
ADDITIONS
Controller support has been added! For the smoothest gameplay, we recommend using an Xbox controller. PS5 controllers are supported, but since they don’t rely on XInput (the standard used by most PC games), they might not always behave as expected. If you want the most consistent and trouble-free experience, an Xbox gamepad is the way to go!
The Kingdom of Lonland is now open for exploration!
Calendar events can now appear at Thraesir’s Vale, The Pale Pass and The Drakthul Fjord
Every area has plenty of puzzles, dungeons, challenges, secrets and locations of interest
Added ~40 new unique enchanted armor pieces
Added new 3 new armor sets
Added new Lonland weapon set
Added “Confirm” button when deleting a save
“The New Statue” quest in Velosia can now be competed
Added ~30 new questlines
Custom weapons can now be sold! (Custom weapons IGNORE vendor relations and will always sell for max price! A great way to make some coin!)
Added several new puzzle and challenge types, which can be found throughout Lonland. These puzzles/challenges are:
Symphony Stone Challenges
Rune Pattern Puzzles
Rune Spelling Puzzles
Parkour Challenges
Leap of Faith Challenges
Combat Challenge Stones
Spirit Guide Puzzle
29 NEW QUESTS (122 quests total, but 29 if we’re just counting total questlines)
The Firstborn
The Herald’s Blight
Fires of the Fjord
The Weeping Mountain
A Final Drink
The Deep King’s Mead
The Hand that Strikes
The Vanishing Verse
The Weight of the Forge
Whispers in the Stone
What Remains
Fellflame Hunt
Unveil
The Stubborn Curseborn
Distant Wails
Marrowbound
The Harvester’s Claim
Lost in the Pale
The Rune Hermit’s Hoard
Bloodforged
Days in the Sun
What Fire Can’t Burn
The Eldflame
Beneath the Vale
The Herald’s Oath
Marked by the Moon
Hold the Line
Atonement Unending
Beneath Her Gaze
THE DRAKTHUL FJORD
~ 15 dungeons (some are quest-specific)
- Deepmourne Mine
- Vampire Castle
- Wyrmback Reach
- The Cradle Cave
- Toothgate Cavern
- Glasstide Hollow
- Grave of the Ascended
- The Broken Seal
- Gribble’s Glowhole
- The Veiled Light Mine
- The Unseen Way
- Crawlshade Den
- Collapsed Mine
- The Silken Maw Cave
- The Shatterspine
- Shacklefort (and Shacklefort Cave)
x3 Combat Challenge Stones
x2 Spirit Guide Puzzles
x4 Parkour Challenges
x1 Leap of Faith Challenge
x1 Symphony Stone Puzzle
THE PALE PASS
~ 17 dungeons
- The Whisperbound Hollow
- Thaldrik's Keep
- The Frenzied Hall
- Tharnor’s Descent
- Stabgut Mine
- Khadrin’s End
- The Hollowspire
- Highmoore
- Secluded Study
- Grimhaldur’s Rest
- Scabspike Hollow
- Durmrik’s Rest
- Cragthane’s Hall
- Defiled Stonevault
- The Frozen Gaol
- Oldridge Cave
- Shrine of the Forge
- The Haven of Lights
x2 Combat Challenge Stones
x1 Rune Spelling Puzzle
x1 Rune Pattern Puzzle
x5 Parkour Challenges
x3 Leap of Faith Challenges
x3 Spirit Guide Puzzle
THRAESIR’S VALE
~ 11 dungeons
x3 Rune Pattern Puzzles
x2 Rune Spelling Puzzles
x2 Spirit Guide Puzzles
x1 Symphony Stone Puzzle
x3 Combat Challenge Stones
List of new special items added, each with their own unique effects and abilities:
Seismarch Stompers
Skullcrush Boots
Windstep Treads
Booters
Gale Runners
The Wandering Grove
Soles of the Veiled Sprint
Dreadgaze Helm
Godless Visage
Goblin Jetpack
Gorgon's Viperhelm
Parachroom Cap
Fungifeet
Anointed Halo
Glowring
Veinsteel Claws
Goblin Gas Mask
The Pale Crown
Webspinner Gauntlets
Wings of the Wall
Fangtooth
Altarlight Pauldrons
Keg of Kings
Lifebinder Ring
Bonecaller's Band
Jester's Jumpstart
Brew Brawlers
Scorchrune Gauntlets
Grippers
Boltbringer
Earthshaker Gauntlets
Frostbite Knuckles
Overcharged Sigil
Snack Pants
Drak'nalor
Holy Noose Crossbow
Staghorn Crown
Fishmonger's Helm
Frostplate Helm
Frostplate Pauldrons
