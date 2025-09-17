 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 September 2025 Build 19995121 Edited 17 September 2025 – 14:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Harbingers,

It’s time to begin, continue, or return to your adventure in Eudros, because one of the biggest updates for The Bloodline is now live!

Explore the new icy kingdom of Lonland, featuring new quests, weapons, characters, and much more. Enjoy a fresh gameplay experience with the controller support*, along with numerous adjustments, improvements, and bug fixes. Challenge yourself with new puzzles, explore new areas, and get ready to collect brand-new special items with unique effects.

The future of Eudros is in your hands.


* For the smoothest gameplay, we recommend using an Xbox controller. PS5 controllers are supported, but since they don’t rely on XInput (the standard used by most PC games), they might not always behave as expected. If you want the most consistent and trouble-free experience, an Xbox pad is the way to go!

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Undead Miner now has a 30 second cooldown

  • Fixed jump/grab sound that would play when pressing jump again while airborne

  • Fixed visibility issue with Sturdy Wood Kiteshield when on the player’s back. It should no longer block your vision when running with it unequipped

  • Fixed issue that wouldn’t let you accept more than 20 quests at a time (you can now have unlimited quests active)

  • Korfil Silvergrog’s dialogue can no longer be closed with ESC, which could break his questline if done at the right time.

  • The Odachi blades now face the correct way

  • Fixed various double-listed pommels

  • Silver Flamberge blade can now be properly crafted

  • Massively improved load times

  • Massive optimizations to all areas

  • Fixed issue that would cause a hang-up when booting up the game after an update

  • Fixed issue with some helmets duplicating on the character preview on the character sheet screen, causing clipping

  • Fixed issue with Rune Locks that would cause a lockup when exiting the puzzle

  • You can no longer use the “Spawn Favorite Mount” button when you’re already mounted

  • You can no longer open the pause screen when the storage window is open

  • Fishing Competition UI no longer clips off the screen

  • Only one fishing challenge can now be activated at a time

  • Undead Knowledge Bearers can no longer be ragdolled

  • Fixed issue with custom 2H weapons not triggering skills properly when equipped

  • Fixed issue with some names clipping out of the NPC’s name plates

  • Fixed issue with Rune Locks that would allow the player to exit the puzzle when it was resetting, making it continue even after the player left

  • Fixed issue that would cause the Consumable Bag to become layered if you spam-clicked the consumable bag button

  • Can no longer toggle mouse cursor while fishing, which could cause a lockup

  • Fixed camera bug that would occur when player is grabbed and bitten by multiple vampires at once

  • Player can no longer jump when digging

  • Player can no longer disassemble weapons during the combat tutorial

  • Fixed the old, unreliable hitboxes inside the Baddie Barrel encounter. The new hitboxes should work much better.

  • Players can no longer use the “teleport” cheat while on an airship

  • Can no longer close Bomith Gearbeard’s dialogue in middle of his quest dialogue

  • Right clicking at the same time you initiate fishing no longer breaks movement

  • Pressing ESC right when you interact with a fishing spot no longer causes a movement lockup

  • The flintlock skill “Buckshot” can now only be triggered with a flintlock equipped

  • Fixed Spear of Chaos rotation issue when throwing the spear

  • Fixed issue with companion not spawning when entering a new area

  • “Chop Ash Tree” assignments now track properly (I guess setting it to progress “Chop Ass Trees” assignments didn’t work, lmao

  • Relics of the Manor quest now updates correctly when you place all of the urns

  • Fixed issue that would sometimes allow you to harvest trees and mining nodes while performing skills

  • Fixed issue with some cooking recipes not working as they should. Fixing this has added around 40 new cooking recipes!

  • Replaced Undead summon dialogue with the proper dialogue

  • Fixed ingredient grid scaling in cooking menu

  • Fixed issue that would arise when using the teleport cheat in the overworld and teleporting directly to one location of interest to another. It would not update the location correctly, making you camp in a generic randomly generated area.

  • Ending a conversation with companions should no longer make them idle in place for an extended period of time. They should return to following you right after the conversation has ended

  • Increased reliability of Undead Miner harvesting (Also no longer prioritizes herbs and mushrooms. Only ores)

  • Massively improved and optimized companion harvesting (including the Undead Miner). Companions should now harvest much more reliably and (hopefully) never get stuck trying to reach harvestables that they can’t reach

  • Fixed issue that would cause some humanoid ragdolls to behave oddly

  • Dying with the inventory screen open should automatically close the inventory screen now

  • Pressing space while in bat form will no longer cause issues

  • “Boulder Form” is now classified as a shapeshift, preventing overlapping shapeshifting

  • “Boulder Form” now hides equipment properly when cast

  • Fixed the odd “overturn” that would happen when in wolf form after using the left/right movement keys

  • “Shadow Meld” is now classified as a shapeshift, preventing overlapping shapeshifting

  • “Shadow Meld” now hides equipment properly when cast

  • Pressing the sheathe/unsheathe weapon button (default key is T) should now work more reliably when you spawn into an area. (Remember that scrolling up and down also works as your unsheathing button!)

  • Fixed issue with weapon components being removed from your inventory in quantities of 2 when assembling a weapon

  • Fixed issue that would cause the player’s torso and head to be invisible after dismounting the dragon mount

  • Fixed issue with dragon mount that would cause odd rotation if you ended flying while turning

  • Fixed two handed grip location for Long Iron Grip (If you have other components that have odd grip placement, let me know! It’s a quick and easy fix.)

  • Fixed issue that would cause custom weapons to flicker when you interact with a weaponsmithing anvil with a custom weapon equipped

  • Falchion blades should now socket correctly to crafted weapons

  • Can no longer move when the trading window is open

  • Fixed issue that would allow for companions to trigger the physics interaction popup

  • Fixed lockup issue with Vazorrig Fishbane at the Flowing Sands

  • Vampire enemies can no longer attack when ragdolled

  • Player should no longer get stuck on objects when mounted, disconnecting the player from the mount

  • Fixed issue with Final Rites spell healing the player, but not updating the health bar

  • Fixed various issues with the mining tutorial quest

  • Fixed issue that would allow players to interrupt the gathering animation if they gathered multiple nodes very quickly

  • Fixed issue that would allow players to attack during gathering if they clicked at the right frame

  • Updated Francis Beufort’s dialogue to align with his new quest requirements (Copper Practice Blade, no longer asks for copper daggers)

  • Many, *many* fixes done on vampire attacks and behaviors

  • Fixed issue with runereader achievement unlocking even if you didn’t translate a rune properly

  • Attempting to sit with a weapon equipped will now auto-sheathe your weapon, preventing odd animations

  • Optimized the cooking window

ADJUSTMENTS

  • Removed sliding down walls when falling fast (ended up just causing too many issues and didn’t feel good. This should help make climbing feel more responsive.)

  • The roses grown from enemy corpses with the Rose Daggers can now be collected. Upon collecting, they will restore your health

  • The player character is no longer wearing gloves by default. Some arm armor will now add gloves to the player.

  • ALL tutorials have been updated to work for controllers as well as mouse and keyboard

  • Updated the “New Item” popup UI element

  • Great axes have been reclassified. Before, they were classified as Halberds, making it so 2H skills wouldn’t work with them. They are now classified as standard 2H weapons.

  • Removed the Velosian Guard questline for the time being

  • Updated Wolfden Priory harvestable spawns

  • Green Slime ingots are no longer classified as food (note that this will only be reflected when you have a NEW stack of Green Slime ingots in your inventory)

  • Reduced base summon lifetime from 200 seconds to 60 seconds (passive skills will help increase summon lifetime duration. It was just too high for the base amount)

  • Undead Miner now has much less health

  • Undead Miner now deals very little damage

  • Added more weight to the Hill Troll’s ragdoll

  • Grimclaw companion health increased

  • Amulets and rings now have their own slot, allowing you to have a support/cosmetic item as well as an amulet or ring.

  • Bee enemies are no longer named “Enemy” and now show “Bee” as their name

  • Greatly increased base stamina regeneration rate

  • The objective for the quest “The Angler’s Revenge” should now update properly after catching the Sandscale Spineback

  • Removed the interactable skull from the Tomb of the Betrayer until the content related to it is added

ADDITIONS

  • Controller support has been added! For the smoothest gameplay, we recommend using an Xbox controller. PS5 controllers are supported, but since they don’t rely on XInput (the standard used by most PC games), they might not always behave as expected. If you want the most consistent and trouble-free experience, an Xbox gamepad is the way to go!

  • The Kingdom of Lonland is now open for exploration!

  • Calendar events can now appear at Thraesir’s Vale, The Pale Pass and The Drakthul Fjord

  • Every area has plenty of puzzles, dungeons, challenges, secrets and locations of interest

  • Added ~40 new unique enchanted armor pieces

  • Added new 3 new armor sets

  • Added new Lonland weapon set

  • Added “Confirm” button when deleting a save

  • “The New Statue” quest in Velosia can now be competed

  • Added ~30 new questlines

  • Custom weapons can now be sold! (Custom weapons IGNORE vendor relations and will always sell for max price! A great way to make some coin!)

Added several new puzzle and challenge types, which can be found throughout Lonland. These puzzles/challenges are:

  • Symphony Stone Challenges

  • Rune Pattern Puzzles

  • Rune Spelling Puzzles

  • Parkour Challenges

  • Leap of Faith Challenges

  • Combat Challenge Stones

  • Spirit Guide Puzzle

    29 NEW QUESTS (122 quests total, but 29 if we’re just counting total questlines)

  • The Firstborn

  • The Herald’s Blight

  • Fires of the Fjord

  • The Weeping Mountain

  • A Final Drink

  • The Deep King’s Mead

  • The Hand that Strikes

  • The Vanishing Verse

  • The Weight of the Forge

  • Whispers in the Stone

  • What Remains

  • Fellflame Hunt

  • Unveil

  • The Stubborn Curseborn

  • Distant Wails

  • Marrowbound

  • The Harvester’s Claim

  • Lost in the Pale

  • The Rune Hermit’s Hoard

  • Bloodforged

  • Days in the Sun

  • What Fire Can’t Burn

  • The Eldflame

  • Beneath the Vale

  • The Herald’s Oath

  • Marked by the Moon

  • Hold the Line

  • Atonement Unending

  • Beneath Her Gaze

THE DRAKTHUL FJORD

  • ~ 15 dungeons (some are quest-specific)
    - Deepmourne Mine
    - Vampire Castle
    - Wyrmback Reach
    - The Cradle Cave
    - Toothgate Cavern
    - Glasstide Hollow
    - Grave of the Ascended
    - The Broken Seal
    - Gribble’s Glowhole
    - The Veiled Light Mine
    - The Unseen Way
    - Crawlshade Den
    - Collapsed Mine
    - The Silken Maw Cave
    - The Shatterspine
    - Shacklefort (and Shacklefort Cave)

  • x3 Combat Challenge Stones

  • x2 Spirit Guide Puzzles

  • x4 Parkour Challenges

  • x1 Leap of Faith Challenge

  • x1 Symphony Stone Puzzle

THE PALE PASS

  • ~ 17 dungeons
    - The Whisperbound Hollow
    - Thaldrik's Keep
    - The Frenzied Hall
    - Tharnor’s Descent
    - Stabgut Mine
    - Khadrin’s End
    - The Hollowspire
    - Highmoore
    - Secluded Study
    - Grimhaldur’s Rest
    - Scabspike Hollow
    - Durmrik’s Rest
    - Cragthane’s Hall
    - Defiled Stonevault
    - The Frozen Gaol
    - Oldridge Cave
    - Shrine of the Forge
    - The Haven of Lights

  • x2 Combat Challenge Stones

  • x1 Rune Spelling Puzzle

  • x1 Rune Pattern Puzzle

  • x5 Parkour Challenges

  • x3 Leap of Faith Challenges

  • x3 Spirit Guide Puzzle

THRAESIR’S VALE

  • ~ 11 dungeons

  • x3 Rune Pattern Puzzles

  • x2 Rune Spelling Puzzles

  • x2 Spirit Guide Puzzles

  • x1 Symphony Stone Puzzle

  • x3 Combat Challenge Stones


List of new special items added, each with their own unique effects and abilities:

  • Seismarch Stompers

  • Skullcrush Boots

  • Windstep Treads

  • Booters

  • Gale Runners

  • The Wandering Grove

  • Soles of the Veiled Sprint

  • Dreadgaze Helm

  • Godless Visage

  • Goblin Jetpack

  • Gorgon's Viperhelm

  • Parachroom Cap

  • Fungifeet

  • Anointed Halo

  • Glowring

  • Veinsteel Claws

  • Goblin Gas Mask

  • The Pale Crown

  • Webspinner Gauntlets

  • Wings of the Wall

  • Fangtooth

  • Altarlight Pauldrons

  • Keg of Kings

  • Lifebinder Ring

  • Bonecaller's Band

  • Jester's Jumpstart

  • Brew Brawlers

  • Scorchrune Gauntlets

  • Grippers

  • Boltbringer

  • Earthshaker Gauntlets

  • Frostbite Knuckles

  • Overcharged Sigil

  • Snack Pants

  • Drak'nalor

  • Holy Noose Crossbow

  • Staghorn Crown

  • Fishmonger's Helm

  • Frostplate Helm

  • Frostplate Pauldrons

Changed files in this update

Windows The Bloodline Content Depot 1159291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link