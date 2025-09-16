 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19995076 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Sept. 16 to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.



Sept. 16 Server Patch


To Note
- Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.
- Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction HouseConstellation of TimeArena, Chaos Dungeons, and Eunos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.



Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.
We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1549251
  • Loading history…
