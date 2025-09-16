 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19995057 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Character-specific traits have been added.
    Each character specializes in different areas such as survival, attack, defense, and supply.
    These values and information can be viewed in the character selection screen.

  • The lobby now displays the character selection screen upon first entry.

  • Fixed a bug where weapons like the VoltEdge Saw and Boom Box would emit operational sounds even when out of ammo.

  • Enemies now rarely drop small ammo packs.
    Small ammo packs replenish 20% of the current weapon's ammo and 10% of other weapons' ammo.

  • The ammo capacity of most Legendary weapons has been increased by approximately 10%.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2897521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link