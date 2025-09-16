Character-specific traits have been added.

Each character specializes in different areas such as survival, attack, defense, and supply.

These values and information can be viewed in the character selection screen.

The lobby now displays the character selection screen upon first entry.

Fixed a bug where weapons like the VoltEdge Saw and Boom Box would emit operational sounds even when out of ammo.

Enemies now rarely drop small ammo packs.

Small ammo packs replenish 20% of the current weapon's ammo and 10% of other weapons' ammo.