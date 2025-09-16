Hello pilots!



Art of Space version 0.3.0 brings with it a host of new changes, a lot of which lays the groundwork for what is to come very soon 🤞



While most of the changes are happening under the hood, here's what you can actually see/feel in this update:

- Huge performance gains, especially when there are a lot of ships on-screen

- Reworked the graphics of a lot of the ship parts

- New amazing soundtracks and some tweaked sound effects

- The beginnings of a UI overhaul



The performance gains are mainly due to optimizations in how the AI works, and also in how collisions etc are detected.



We've also upgraded the game from Unity 2020 to Unity 6, which is the most up to date version of Unity. This should give us all the optimizations/improvements made over the years, and make it easier for us to add features going forward.



Excited to hear how the update goes for you all.



~Wayfarer