Major 16 September 2025 Build 19994846 Edited 16 September 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Family System and National Leaders

Each country now has different families, and based on their political system, countries have leaders with different titles.

Leader Titles by Political System:

- Kingdom: King/Queen

- Empire: Emperor/Empress

- Republic: Consul

- Federation: Grand Consul

- Tribal: Chief

- Theocracy: Pope

2. Character System

Characters have four core attributes:

- Charisma: Affects diplomatic ability and public support

- Military: Affects army combat effectiveness and war command ability

- Diplomatic: Affects diplomatic negotiations and international relations

- Administrative: Affects national management efficiency and tax collection

Character Trait System:

- Traits modify the four attributes, e.g., "Genius" trait significantly boosts administrative ability

- Some traits are mutually exclusive, e.g., "Kind" and "Cruel" cannot coexist

- Special traits like "Reformer" may trigger political reforms upon taking office

- Leader traits also affect the nation as a whole, such as tax efficiency and rebellion resistance

3. Family Tree

You can view a family's family tree page by clicking in Family Panel -> Behaviors. It displays the family members in a tree structure.

4. Civil War System

Civil War Trigger Conditions:

- Country must have at least 10 provinces for civil war to occur

- Must be at least 36 months since last civil war

- Civil wars more likely when national mandate is below 60

- Triggered when family influence and dissatisfaction reach certain thresholds

Civil War Types:

- Succession: Other families claim succession rights to the throne

- Reform: Family attempts to change the political system

- Independence: Family attempts to split and become independent

- Overthrow: Family attempts to overthrow the current ruler

- Family Rebellion: Dissatisfied family directly rebels

Civil War Mechanics:

- Rebels gain support from provinces based on family influence

- During civil war, the original country splits into two opposing forces

- The losing side is annexed, the winner inherits the country

- Successful reform civil wars change the political system

- Successful family rebellions may establish new independent nations

5. Separate Country History Timeline

New History Event Types in Timeline System:

Leader-Related Events:

- Leader Ascension: Records new leaders taking power through inheritance, election, or coup

- Leader Death: Records leader deaths

- Leader Abdication: Records voluntary abdications

- Election Held: Regular elections in republican countries

- Reform: Records major political system changes

Family-Related Events:

- Family Founded: Birth of new noble families

- Family Extinct: Family line dies out

- Family Rise: Family becomes ruling family

- Family Rebellion: Family launches rebellion

- Family Swear Fealty: Defeated family swears allegiance

- Family Exile: Family is driven into exile

- Family Purged: Family is completely eliminated

Civil War and Rebellion Events:

- Civil War Start: Records civil war outbreak

- Civil War End: Records civil war outcome

- Succession Crisis: Crisis caused by throne succession

- Rebellion Succeeded/Suppressed: Records outcomes of various rebellions

Other New Events:

- Province Granted: Provinces awarded to families

- Province Revoked: Family lands reclaimed

- Family Rally: Family initiates or responds to rallies

6. Religion View and Religion Editor

Religion System Features:

- Religion View Mode: Switch to religion view to see distribution and influence of religions

- Religion Information Panel: Displays basic information about religions and religion sets

- Religion Editing Features:

- Edit religion name, description, and holy book

- Set religion representative color

- Designate holy provinces

- Religion Set Management:

- Create and manage religion sets (religion collections)

- Import/export religion configurations

- Multi-language translation support

- Workshop Support: Upload and download religion sets to Steam Workshop

7. Real-Time Strategy Mode (BETA)

Real-Time Strategy mode allows players to directly control a country's armies:

How to Enable:

- Click "Enable RTS Mode" button in State Panel -> Behavior

- Can only control one country's armies at a time

Controls:

- Mouse Box Select: Drag to select multiple armies

- Right Click: Command selected armies to move to target location

- ESC Key: Exit RTS mode

Changed files in this update

