1. Family System and National Leaders

Each country now has different families, and based on their political system, countries have leaders with different titles.

Leader Titles by Political System:

- Kingdom: King/Queen

- Empire: Emperor/Empress

- Republic: Consul

- Federation: Grand Consul

- Tribal: Chief

- Theocracy: Pope

2. Character System

Characters have four core attributes:

- Charisma: Affects diplomatic ability and public support

- Military: Affects army combat effectiveness and war command ability

- Diplomatic: Affects diplomatic negotiations and international relations

- Administrative: Affects national management efficiency and tax collection

Character Trait System:

- Traits modify the four attributes, e.g., "Genius" trait significantly boosts administrative ability

- Some traits are mutually exclusive, e.g., "Kind" and "Cruel" cannot coexist

- Special traits like "Reformer" may trigger political reforms upon taking office

- Leader traits also affect the nation as a whole, such as tax efficiency and rebellion resistance

3. Family Tree

You can view a family's family tree page by clicking in Family Panel -> Behaviors. It displays the family members in a tree structure.

4. Civil War System

Civil War Trigger Conditions:

- Country must have at least 10 provinces for civil war to occur

- Must be at least 36 months since last civil war

- Civil wars more likely when national mandate is below 60

- Triggered when family influence and dissatisfaction reach certain thresholds

Civil War Types:

- Succession: Other families claim succession rights to the throne

- Reform: Family attempts to change the political system

- Independence: Family attempts to split and become independent

- Overthrow: Family attempts to overthrow the current ruler

- Family Rebellion: Dissatisfied family directly rebels

Civil War Mechanics:

- Rebels gain support from provinces based on family influence

- During civil war, the original country splits into two opposing forces

- The losing side is annexed, the winner inherits the country

- Successful reform civil wars change the political system

- Successful family rebellions may establish new independent nations

5. Separate Country History Timeline

New History Event Types in Timeline System:

Leader-Related Events:

- Leader Ascension: Records new leaders taking power through inheritance, election, or coup

- Leader Death: Records leader deaths

- Leader Abdication: Records voluntary abdications

- Election Held: Regular elections in republican countries

- Reform: Records major political system changes

Family-Related Events:

- Family Founded: Birth of new noble families

- Family Extinct: Family line dies out

- Family Rise: Family becomes ruling family

- Family Rebellion: Family launches rebellion

- Family Swear Fealty: Defeated family swears allegiance

- Family Exile: Family is driven into exile

- Family Purged: Family is completely eliminated

Civil War and Rebellion Events:

- Civil War Start: Records civil war outbreak

- Civil War End: Records civil war outcome

- Succession Crisis: Crisis caused by throne succession

- Rebellion Succeeded/Suppressed: Records outcomes of various rebellions

Other New Events:

- Province Granted: Provinces awarded to families

- Province Revoked: Family lands reclaimed

- Family Rally: Family initiates or responds to rallies

6. Religion View and Religion Editor

Religion System Features:

- Religion View Mode: Switch to religion view to see distribution and influence of religions

- Religion Information Panel: Displays basic information about religions and religion sets

- Religion Editing Features:

- Edit religion name, description, and holy book

- Set religion representative color

- Designate holy provinces

- Religion Set Management:

- Create and manage religion sets (religion collections)

- Import/export religion configurations

- Multi-language translation support

- Workshop Support: Upload and download religion sets to Steam Workshop

7. Real-Time Strategy Mode (BETA)

Real-Time Strategy mode allows players to directly control a country's armies:

How to Enable:

- Click "Enable RTS Mode" button in State Panel -> Behavior

- Can only control one country's armies at a time

Controls:

- Mouse Box Select: Drag to select multiple armies

- Right Click: Command selected armies to move to target location

- ESC Key: Exit RTS mode