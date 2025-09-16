1. Family System and National Leaders
Each country now has different families, and based on their political system, countries have leaders with different titles.
Leader Titles by Political System:
- Kingdom: King/Queen
- Empire: Emperor/Empress
- Republic: Consul
- Federation: Grand Consul
- Tribal: Chief
- Theocracy: Pope
2. Character System
Characters have four core attributes:
- Charisma: Affects diplomatic ability and public support
- Military: Affects army combat effectiveness and war command ability
- Diplomatic: Affects diplomatic negotiations and international relations
- Administrative: Affects national management efficiency and tax collection
Character Trait System:
- Traits modify the four attributes, e.g., "Genius" trait significantly boosts administrative ability
- Some traits are mutually exclusive, e.g., "Kind" and "Cruel" cannot coexist
- Special traits like "Reformer" may trigger political reforms upon taking office
- Leader traits also affect the nation as a whole, such as tax efficiency and rebellion resistance
3. Family Tree
You can view a family's family tree page by clicking in Family Panel -> Behaviors. It displays the family members in a tree structure.
4. Civil War System
Civil War Trigger Conditions:
- Country must have at least 10 provinces for civil war to occur
- Must be at least 36 months since last civil war
- Civil wars more likely when national mandate is below 60
- Triggered when family influence and dissatisfaction reach certain thresholds
Civil War Types:
- Succession: Other families claim succession rights to the throne
- Reform: Family attempts to change the political system
- Independence: Family attempts to split and become independent
- Overthrow: Family attempts to overthrow the current ruler
- Family Rebellion: Dissatisfied family directly rebels
Civil War Mechanics:
- Rebels gain support from provinces based on family influence
- During civil war, the original country splits into two opposing forces
- The losing side is annexed, the winner inherits the country
- Successful reform civil wars change the political system
- Successful family rebellions may establish new independent nations
5. Separate Country History Timeline
New History Event Types in Timeline System:
Leader-Related Events:
- Leader Ascension: Records new leaders taking power through inheritance, election, or coup
- Leader Death: Records leader deaths
- Leader Abdication: Records voluntary abdications
- Election Held: Regular elections in republican countries
- Reform: Records major political system changes
Family-Related Events:
- Family Founded: Birth of new noble families
- Family Extinct: Family line dies out
- Family Rise: Family becomes ruling family
- Family Rebellion: Family launches rebellion
- Family Swear Fealty: Defeated family swears allegiance
- Family Exile: Family is driven into exile
- Family Purged: Family is completely eliminated
Civil War and Rebellion Events:
- Civil War Start: Records civil war outbreak
- Civil War End: Records civil war outcome
- Succession Crisis: Crisis caused by throne succession
- Rebellion Succeeded/Suppressed: Records outcomes of various rebellions
Other New Events:
- Province Granted: Provinces awarded to families
- Province Revoked: Family lands reclaimed
- Family Rally: Family initiates or responds to rallies
6. Religion View and Religion Editor
Religion System Features:
- Religion View Mode: Switch to religion view to see distribution and influence of religions
- Religion Information Panel: Displays basic information about religions and religion sets
- Religion Editing Features:
- Edit religion name, description, and holy book
- Set religion representative color
- Designate holy provinces
- Religion Set Management:
- Create and manage religion sets (religion collections)
- Import/export religion configurations
- Multi-language translation support
- Workshop Support: Upload and download religion sets to Steam Workshop
7. Real-Time Strategy Mode (BETA)
Real-Time Strategy mode allows players to directly control a country's armies:
How to Enable:
- Click "Enable RTS Mode" button in State Panel -> Behavior
- Can only control one country's armies at a time
Controls:
- Mouse Box Select: Drag to select multiple armies
- Right Click: Command selected armies to move to target location
- ESC Key: Exit RTS mode
