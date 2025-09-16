New Features

- New Rendering System

Frame rate improved by about 200%

Performance gains may vary depending on hardware specifications.

Improved object animation speed

You can see the whole world now!

Added object animations to other worlds

- Reflection Graphics Adjusted

- Tile Graphic Refresh Optimization

- High-Performance Fast Render Feature Added

+ Can be toggled in options

+ Recommended to turn off if using a low-end CPU.

- Inventory UI can now be moved

- Default object viewer design improved for readability and optimized

- New Museum object added

When built, it displays collectibles such as figures and fishes.

Museum icon now appears in Player Mode when a museum is built.

Museum shows spawn locations for fish.

- New "Figure Research Station" object added

- New figure Research system added.

- Added Figure relic to underground

- Clothing shop added.

- New Goddess Statue object added

- Health bars added to underground monsters

- Reputation UI added at the top of the screen

- Player attack direction changed to follow mouse position

- Player rolling action added.

Balance

- Increased production speed of water objects

- Pause feature added to Curse Laboratory

- Fully grown sugarcane graphics darkened

- Salt graphics updated

- Reputation gain/loss values increased

- Underground monster limit increased from 15 to 25

- Underground monster spawn rate increased

- Fish available through fishing now vary by region.

Changed

- Statistics added to Pause Menu

- Inventory design updated

Collectibles and Profile removed from Inventory

- Main Menu Design Rework

- Pause Menu Design Rework

- Options Menu Design Rework

- Updated Bridge graphics at the bottom left of the in-game.

- Improved visibility of the mouse position indicator UI

- TREEPURY game logo updated

- Shadows added to the Object Window

- Hot air balloon (teleport) object UI updated

- Multiplayer UI readability improved

- Monster and dungeon object UI improved and optimized

- Wall objects no longer reflect in water

- Hospital UI updated

- Storybook menu removed

- Deleted Mode changed from ALT key toggle to automatically deleting the first selected object

- Fishing UI improved

- Underground wall graphics improved

- Dialogue window background darkened

- Bottom Left Reputation UI removed

- Bank building graphics updated

- Changed loading screen design and icons.

- Default camera zoom adjusted to maximum.

- Increased tooltip font size.

- Improved readability of item descriptions and gray text.

- Inventory, Profile, and Museum UI now visible in Player Mode within guild areas.

- Increased fishing range.

- Disabled crafting clothes and hairstyles at the Blacksmith.

- Hairstyles at the Hair Salon are now purchased directly instead of via recipes.

- Reduced recipe requirements and upgrade costs at the Blacksmith.

Fixes

- Fixed production objects consuming items twice without producing.

- Fixed drone pathfinding issues.

- Corrected placement errors for multi-tile objects.

- Resolved tile display errors after world transitions.

- Fixed mouse position indicator not showing.

- Updated and corrected various icons and texts.

- Fixed crafting description errors.

- Fixed multi-tile objects ignoring reflection settings.

- Pausable objects now correctly stop when paused.

- Resolved graphic glitches when moving between worlds.

- Fixed drone errors during world transitions.

- Multi-tile objects in other worlds now display correctly.

- Fixed underground monster movement bugs.

- Corrected flipped tiles when loading worlds.

- Fixed multiplayer UI showing icons of disconnected players.

- Resolved bug where dying underground while moving to surface locked player controls.

- Fixed underground minimap blocking inventory clicks.

- Added magnifier button to underground minimap (replacing full-area clicks).

- Changed minimap drag to left-click instead of right-click.

- Fixed bug where dragging and dropping items reset the inventory.

- Fixed bug where buying clothes created an extra duplicate item.

- Improved collision to prevent players from getting stuck in walls.

- Fixed data errors when placing roads.

- Optimized texture sizes.

Thank you for playing. ːGDNormalː