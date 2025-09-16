Ahoy, Captains! It's been little more than 2 months since launch and we're still gathering feedback and ideas for upcoming updates. This first content drop includes the following:
3 NEW Crewmates! – Rescue Fiona, Saru and Ctharlos starting from Zone 2. Excited to see how players find new ways to abuse their abilities.
The Roulette of Doom – It's always been the plan to explore the game's Risk versus Reward mechanics further. Now when the Curse meter is full, instead of triggering a flat buff on all creeps, you take a chance with the Roulette!
Changed files in this update