16 September 2025 Build 19994695 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Captains! It's been little more than 2 months since launch and we're still gathering feedback and ideas for upcoming updates. This first content drop includes the following:

  • 3 NEW Crewmates! – Rescue Fiona, Saru and Ctharlos starting from Zone 2. Excited to see how players find new ways to abuse their abilities.

  • The Roulette of Doom – It's always been the plan to explore the game's Risk versus Reward mechanics further. Now when the Curse meter is full, instead of triggering a flat buff on all creeps, you take a chance with the Roulette!

