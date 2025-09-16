 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19994660 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue with in-market faction icons only loading on refresh

Fixed a bug where BabilM series mechs were not rendering their meshes and only their FoW Appearance

Fixed a bug where T99C series mechs were missing their portrait

Fixed a bug where OBJEKT39 spawned the wrong unit in matches

Added Zoom Control for selected units allowing players to get a better view of the selected entity

fixed a bug where the campaign option was appearing but going to nothing (hidden for now but will go to preview menu)

Added Customization Menu, Skins, and Weapons to Marketplace.

Quickplay now selects a random map

Added missing Localization Keys for new units, new keys added for new features (campaign)

Happy Playtesting!

