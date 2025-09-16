Fixed an issue with in-market faction icons only loading on refresh
Fixed a bug where BabilM series mechs were not rendering their meshes and only their FoW Appearance
Fixed a bug where T99C series mechs were missing their portrait
Fixed a bug where OBJEKT39 spawned the wrong unit in matches
Added Zoom Control for selected units allowing players to get a better view of the selected entity
fixed a bug where the campaign option was appearing but going to nothing (hidden for now but will go to preview menu)
Added Customization Menu, Skins, and Weapons to Marketplace.
Quickplay now selects a random map
Added missing Localization Keys for new units, new keys added for new features (campaign)
Happy Playtesting!
