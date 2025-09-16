Fixed an issue with in-market faction icons only loading on refresh



Fixed a bug where BabilM series mechs were not rendering their meshes and only their FoW Appearance



Fixed a bug where T99C series mechs were missing their portrait



Fixed a bug where OBJEKT39 spawned the wrong unit in matches



Added Zoom Control for selected units allowing players to get a better view of the selected entity



fixed a bug where the campaign option was appearing but going to nothing (hidden for now but will go to preview menu)



Added Customization Menu, Skins, and Weapons to Marketplace.



Quickplay now selects a random map



Added missing Localization Keys for new units, new keys added for new features (campaign)



Happy Playtesting!

