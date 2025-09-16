Added: When the draw value is full, skipping will yield Crystals.
Added: New card: [Core Resonance].
Added: Updated the illustration for the [Heartpiercer] card.
Fixed: Grid descriptions not displaying.
Fixed: Map skills appearing at the start of Round 1.
Fixed: Abnormal events when exiting and re-entering the game during landing.
Fixed: No changes when upgrading [Kill Chain].
Fixed: [Origin] not taking effect when attacked.
Fixed: [Mark] not taking effect.
Fixed: Incomplete equipment descriptions.
Fixed: Incorrect description for [Famine Squeaker]'s intent.
Optimized: Improved positioning in boss battles.
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Mystic Ring].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Arcane Crystal].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Arcane Pendant].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Occult Book].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Life Siphon].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Kill Chain].
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 39 cards for the [Occultist].
v0.5.627 Bug Patch
