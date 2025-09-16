Added: When the draw value is full, skipping will yield Crystals.

Added: New card: [Core Resonance].

Added: Updated the illustration for the [Heartpiercer] card.

Fixed: Grid descriptions not displaying.

Fixed: Map skills appearing at the start of Round 1.

Fixed: Abnormal events when exiting and re-entering the game during landing.

Fixed: No changes when upgrading [Kill Chain].

Fixed: [Origin] not taking effect when attacked.

Fixed: [Mark] not taking effect.

Fixed: Incomplete equipment descriptions.

Fixed: Incorrect description for [Famine Squeaker]'s intent.

Optimized: Improved positioning in boss battles.

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Mystic Ring].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Arcane Crystal].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Arcane Pendant].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Occult Book].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Life Siphon].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Kill Chain].

Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 39 cards for the [Occultist].